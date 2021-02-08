Log in
Datasite : Launches Local Data Hosting Capabilities in Australia

02/08/2021 | 04:01pm EST
Company Continues to Invest to Meet Growing Demand and Accelerate Dealmaking in the Region

Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today launched local data hosting capabilities in Australia to help local dealmakers get deals done quickly and easily, including helping them comply with the Australian Privacy Principles (APP).

Datasite already complies with all applicable data protection laws including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Additionally, to further ensure the needs of its local customers are being met, the company is expanding its local customer service and sales staff to meet growing demand in the market.

“We want to bring our industry-leading platform and service experience closer to Australian dealmakers, who have been using Datasite since 2014 for domestic and large public M&A transactions” said Desmond Chua, Head of Sales for Asia Pacific at Datasite. “Since opening our Sydney office in 2018, we’ve seen a surge in demand for our services in Australia. We want to ensure all dealmakers, now and in the future, continue to receive the best experience, whether that’s preparing and marketing deals, conducting due diligence or managing post-merger integration.”

The expansion in Australia is part of ongoing growth at Datasite, which facilitates about 10,000 deals annually. Last year, the company rebranded itself and introduced several new applications to address customer pain points across the entire M&A deal lifecycle, including AI-powered technology to support deal preparation, asset marketing and buy-side acquisition. The new applications include Datasite Prepare™, Datasite Outreach™ and Datasite Acquire™. These are in addition to the company’s virtual data room (VDR) application, Datasite Diligence™. In December, the company also completed an agreement to be purchased by CapVest, an international private equity firm, to accelerate Datasite’s continued growth.

“We are excited about helping dealmakers in Australia increase their M&A efficiency and effectiveness by leveraging innovative technology,” said Rusty Wiley, CEO of Datasite. “From AI-powered redaction and streamlined Q&A, to eye-opening analytics, our smart tools help dealmakers experience less deal friction, accelerate deal velocity, and improve deal outcomes.”

Dealmakers in more than 170 countries make their deals in Datasite, including 74 of the top 100 legal firms and all the top 20 global financial advisory firms. Datasite’s customer service team consistently delivers exceptional service, with support available to customers 24/7/365 in 18 languages from more than 20 offices across all the key global financial hubs.

To learn more about Datasite, please visit: www.datasite.com

About Datasite
Datasite is a leading SaaS provider for the M&A industry, empowering dealmakers around the world with the tools they need to succeed across the entire deal lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com


© Business Wire 2021
