Datasite : Continues Global Expansion with Office Opening in Stockholm

Company Continues to Invest to Meet Strong Nordic Market Demand

Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today opened new operations in Stockholm, Sweden, further enhancing its global expertise with local resources to meet growing demand for innovative M&A technology and services in the Nordic region.

“We’ve been helping Nordic dealmakers execute deals and transactions of all sizes on our industry-leading platform since 2005,” said Merlin Piscitelli, Chief Revenue Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, at Datasite. “Nordic dealmakers have always been early adopters of technology, including our innovative M&A applications, and now, with our local office, we can provide dealmakers in the region with even faster access and an enhanced experience.”

Sweden, Finland and Denmark regularly rank among the world’s most innovative economies, and while 92% of Nordic M&A practitioners said they had a medium level of digital maturity and technological sophistication in their company’s M&A process, 64% expect that level to become high in the next two to five years.

Datasite facilitates close to 10,000 deals annually on its platform, many of which originate from the Nordic region. For example, last year, one of Denmark’s largest deals was executed on Datasite. Datasite’s platform and services already comply with all applicable data protection laws, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and support all the key Nordic languages, including Swedish, Finnish, and Danish.

“Nordic dealmakers want innovative M&A technology that helps them accelerate and improve deal outcomes,” said Rusty Wiley, CEO of Datasite. “We’re glad to combine our global experience with local expertise to ensure dealmakers in the region have direct access to our technology to manage their transactions even more efficiently and effectively.”

Earlier this year, Datasite expanded in Australia. The office openings are part of the company’s ongoing growth strategy. The strategy also included a rebrand; the company’s acquisition by international private equity firm CapVest; and the introduction of new applications to address customer pain points across the entire M&A deal lifecycle, including AI-powered technology to support deal preparation, asset marketing and buy-side acquisition.

Dealmakers in more than 170 countries make their deals in Datasite, including 74 of the top 100 legal firms and all the top 20 global financial advisory firms. Datasite’s customer service team consistently delivers exceptional service, with support available to customers 24/7/365 in 18 languages from more than 20 offices across all the key global financial hubs.

Datasite’s new Stockholm office is located at Convendum, Biblioteksgatan 29, 114 35, Stockholm, Sweden.

To learn more about Datasite, please visit: www.datasite.com

About Datasite

Datasite is a leading SaaS provider for the M&A industry, empowering dealmakers around the world with the tools they need to succeed across the entire deal lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421006130/en/