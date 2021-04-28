Log in
Dates Announced for Export Exchange 2022

04/28/2021 | 11:20am EDT
A joint statement from Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper, U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand and Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor regarding the Export Exchange 2022, taking place Oct. 12-14, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

'COVID dictated we cancel Export Exchange in 2020, and sadly, we have officially canceled it once again for 2021. However, we are excited to offer Export Exchange in 2022. This premier event allows overseas attendees the opportunity to build relationships with U.S. suppliers of distiller's dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn, sorghum, barley and other commodities, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in grain sales. We look forward to addressing issues facing U.S. exports, including market dynamics, trade policy, risk management and other timely topics as we educate global buyers and build awareness of U.S. grains and co-products.'

Export Exchange, the biennial event co-sponsored by RFA, the Grains Council and Growth Energy, is expected to bring together 200 international buyers and end-users of coarse grains and co-products, including distiller's dried grains with solubles), with approximately 300 U.S. suppliers and agribusiness representatives.

More information will be distributed in the coming months to members of the grains industries and will be made available online at www.exportexchange.org.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
