Datron World Communications Announces Senior Leadership Change With The Promotion of Carlos J. Arnero to CEO

12/21/2020 | 06:31am EST
Datron World Communications, Inc. (www.dtwc.com), a leader in tactical communications products, promoted Carlos Arnero to Chief Executive Officer of Datron World Communications, Inc. (DWC). Effective November 1, 2020, Arnero assumed the role formerly held by Art Barter, President and CEO of Datron Holdings, Inc. (DHI), the parent company of Datron. Barter will remain chairman of DWC while working with Arnero on the strategic direction of the company.

Arnero joined Datron in 2018 as the Vice President of Operations, overseeing the manufacturing and production of Datron’s international radio communications products. He most recently served as Datron’s Chief Operating Officer and Interim Vice President of Engineering. “Carlos has been a key member of our senior leadership team and we are now implementing our transition plan,” states Barter.

Before joining Datron, Arnero worked for Silvus Technologies, Inc., a developer of advanced MIMO communication technologies, as Director of Production, and NSM Surveillance, a surveillance solutions company, for more than 13 years, holding roles in information technology, systems, operations, and executive management.

About Datron World Communications, Inc.
Datron World Communications, Inc. delivers communications products and systems worldwide. The company’s product offerings enable governments, security forces, and commercial users worldwide to establish and maintain mission-critical voice, data, and video connectivity. Known for their ease-of-use and reliability, Datron’s products and systems are currently deployed in over 80 countries worldwide. Datron World Communications, Inc. was established in 1971 and is headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. For more information visit: www.dtwc.com.

About Datron Holdings, Inc.
Datron Holdings, Inc. invests in security communications technologies with a focus on the international users with a focus on identifying, analyzing and potentially investing in products or partnerships that will enhance its investment in Datron World Communications, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
