Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Datto Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, Brooke Cunningham

01/12/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Splunk VP Joins Datto Executive Leadership Team

Datto Holding Corp, (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Brooke Cunningham has been appointed Datto’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

Cunningham brings more than 20 years of experience in the software industry and has held global leadership roles in marketing, operations, partner, and program functions. She has worked at some of the top companies in software, including Splunk, CA Technologies, SAP, and Qlik. At Splunk, Cunningham played a key role in growing the company’s revenue from $650M to more than $2.5B by maximizing the value of partner ecosystems. She specializes in building for scale, driving partner-oriented marketing models, and delivering go-to-market growth outcomes.

“I’m pleased to welcome Brooke to the Datto leadership team,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “She brings extensive experience in security technologies and scaling businesses globally. Brooke has guided companies through various phases of growth - from product portfolio and brand expansion, international growth, partner ecosystem maturation, and operationalizing for scale. We’re excited for the skills and leadership she will provide as Datto continues to grow and expand.”

“There are three main reasons I decided to join Datto - values, purpose, and alignment to my passion for partners,” said Cunningham. “The company’s core values, partner-first approach to business, and commitment to the MSP community and channel align very closely with the beliefs and outlook that have guided my career. Datto is primed for accelerating growth and I look forward to enabling the marketing team and our valued MSP ecosystem to be major contributors to the Company’s continued success.”

Cunningham is a graduate of Simon Fraser University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a dual focus in marketing and human resources. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is a member of Chief, an organization designed for women executive leaders to strengthen their leadership journey and effect change from the top-down.

About Datto
As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. www.datto.com.

MSP-C


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aDollar off lows as U.S. inflation test looms
RE
06:39aAnalysis Shows The Kroger Co.'s Supermarket Divisions in Western States Pays Hourly Associates More Than Their Peers in The Retail Industry Overall
PR
06:38aHYZON MOTORS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aAnalysis-A people's Fed? It's starting to at least look that way
RE
06:36aMoroccan Economic Growth Could Accelerate with the Full Implementation of Broad-Based Reforms
PU
06:36aMOROCCO ECONOMIC MONITOR, FALL 2021 : From Recovery to Acceleration- Executive Summary
PU
06:36aPOU CHEN : Supplement to the announcement of explanation of media reporting published on January 9, 2022.
PU
06:36aCentral Bank of Ireland Issues Warning on Unauthorised Firm – Platform Capital UCITS ICAV (Clone)
PU
06:36aSTAR EQUITY : Issues Business Update - Form 8-K
PU
06:36aBLUESTONE RESOURCES : Reviews Progress at Cerro Blanco during 2021 and Submits Permit Amendment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
2Philips warns Q4 sales will be 350 million euros less than forecast
3Delinquent Shimao, Kaisa units named and shamed as defaults rise
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS