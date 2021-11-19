Datto (NYSE:MSP) Announces Inaugural Investor Day

Event to feature executive presentations on business opportunities and outlook along with live Q&A sessions

Datto Holding Corp, (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on December 9, 2021. The event, featuring a live virtual and in-person format, takes place from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST at the New York Stock Exchange.

Datto’s Investor Day is designed to provide a deeper understanding of Datto’s business and strategic path forward. Participants will learn about Datto’s products and services, the MSP channel, as well as multiple company growth opportunities. The event will feature presentations from Datto’s executive team live question and answer sessions.

Datto reported strong results for the third-quarter 2021 on November 10, 2021. Revenue growth exceeded 20% for a second consecutive quarter and the number of MSP partners increased to more than 18,200, while ARR per MSP, a key metric, continued to expand. In addition, Datto recently successfully launched two significant new products in security and cloud - SaaS Defense and Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure - both of which address the critical need to secure digital assets for MSP partners and their SMB clients.

To learn more about Datto’s Investor Day and to register for the event, visit: https://investors.datto.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Datto-Inaugural-Investor-Day/default.aspx

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. www.datto.com.

