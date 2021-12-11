Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

VAN HORN, Texas, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The eldest daughter of
pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard blasted off aboard Jeff
Bezos' Blue Origin commercial space tourism rocket on Saturday,
60 years after her late father's famed suborbital NASA flight at
the dawn of the Space Age.
Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her
father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers
buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft
as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town
of Van Horn.
The crew capsule at the top of the fully autonomous,
six-story-tall spaceship is designed to soar to an altitude of
about 350,000 feet (106 km) before falling back to Earth,
descending under a canopy of parachutes to the desert floor for
a gentle landing.
The entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, was expected
to last a little over 10 minutes, with the crew experiencing a
few minutes of weightlessness at the very apex of the suborbital
flight.
The spacecraft itself is named for Alan Shepard, who in 1961
made history as the second person, and the first American, to
travel into space - a 15-minute suborbital flight as one of
NASA's original "Mercury Seven" astronauts. A decade later,
Shepard walked on the moon as commander of the Apollo 14
mission, famously hitting two golf galls on the lunar surface.
Churchley was one of two honorary, non-paying guest
passengers chosen by Blue Origin for Saturday's flight. The
other is Michael Strahan, 50, a retired National Football League
star and co-anchor of ABC television's "Good Morning America"
show.
They were joined by four lesser-known, wealthy customers who
paid undisclosed but presumably hefty sums for their New Shepard
seats - space industry executive Dylan Taylor, engineer-investor
Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess and his 23-year-old son,
Cameron Bess. The Besses made history as the first parent-child
pair to fly in space together, according to Blue Origin.
(Repotring by Joe Skipper in Van Horn, Texas and Steve Gorman
in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)