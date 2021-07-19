Dave Loschinskey Joins Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Executive Vice President of Operations

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS), one of the nation’s leaders in high-quality dermatology, today announced the appointment of David Loschinskey as Executive Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Loschinskey most recently founded 8th Day Labs to provide executive services to small and midsize companies with a wide range of services, including executive mentoring, operational planning and optimization, technology strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions diligence services. 8th Day Labs is a sequel to 8th Day Software, which Mr. Loschinskey also founded and served as CEO in 2013. 8th Day Software satisfied a market need for reliable and cost-effective health care-related software that developed solutions for oncology treatment programs, patient engagement, pharmaceutical reporting and complex data integrations.

Mr. Loschinskey also served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc., once the largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy services in the United States. He managed the operations teams to ensure the highest quality of patient care and his responsibilities included overseeing technology, security, facilities and clinical/nursing.

Diplomat was acquired by Optum Rx, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), in February 2020. Mr. Loschinskey was instrumental in executing the due diligence process and successful sale of the company.

“I have known Dave for nearly 20 years, and he is a strong executive leader with proven success in optimizing operational performance and driving strategic growth,” said Brian T. Griffin, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. “Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the premier leader of providing high-quality dermatological and aesthetic services, and with Dave’s prior accomplishments, specifically related to mergers and acquisitions integrations and enhancing the overall patient and provider experience, I am confident in his ability to take ADCS to the next level.”

“We welcome Dave and look forward to his contributions to our growth and continued success,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Executive Chairman and Founder of ADCS.

“I’m excited to join Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery,” Loschinskey said. We have a rich clinical history and a passionate and talented team. I look forward to helping the company continue its innovative leadership and strong performance for our patients.”

