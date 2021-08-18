Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daversa Partners : Appoints Paige Kuderka and Alex Lebow to Partnership

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced today that Alex Lebow and Paige Kuderka have been named as the firm’s newest Partners, bringing 20+ years of combined experience to the executive leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005476/en/

Paige Kuderka (Photo: Business Wire)

Paige Kuderka (Photo: Business Wire)

Kuderka, who has been with Daversa Partners for 10+ years, joins a long and growing roster of female leaders at the firm who are shaping Daversa and continue to redefine the industry. Kuderka is focused on emerging trends and industries and has a knack for finding talent with analogous experiences who bring a diversity of thought to industries being disrupted or built. She splits her time between NYC, D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco and has unmatched industry experience in the convergence of AI, consumer and Govtech. Throughout her tenure at Daversa, she has built out the executive teams for a number of successful startups and well-established technology focused companies in these categories. Her work includes C-level placements at Spotify, Eventbrite, Uber, Postmates, Planet Labs, Patreon, SoulCycle, Etsy, Honey, Compass, Matterport, Dollar Shave Club, IonQ, Epirus and others. She has built out teams for top venture capital firms such as NEA, Benchmark Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

“From continuous professional development to the firm's pay it forward mentality, Daversa is a company that truly embodies the term ‘endless possibilities’ and is a place where no glass ceilings exist. The mentorship I have received from Paul and the leadership team throughout my career at Daversa has shaped me into the leader I am today. I'm incredibly excited and also very humbled to work alongside such an impactful group of leaders at this firm,” commented Kuderka.

Lebow, with over a decade of experience at Daversa, has been instrumental in helping grow both the NYC and Los Angeles practices. For the last twelve years he has worked closely with top-tier VC firms such as Bond, Bessemer, Benchmark, SoftBank, Upfront, and Expa, among others. Lebow has an incredible portfolio of platform and consumer projects, some of his most recent including senior placements at Brex, Hippo Insurance, C2FO, Dapper Labs, Calendly, Routable, 100Thieves, CURRENT, Sprout Social, Hipcamp, Wildlife Studios, and Phantom Auto.

“It’s really rare to find a company where you can witness the growth and tangible impact it has on an industry over the years. To be a part of that forward momentum and lasting change has been incredibly rewarding. I have Paul and the Partnership to thank for countless years of training, development, and most importantly mentorship as I step into my new role as Partner,” commented Lebow.

Paul Daversa, CEO of Daversa Partners, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Alex and Paige grow over the years, both professionally and personally. Their combined dedication to the firm has been apparent from day one as they have forged deep rooted relationships in industry, continuously delivered game-changing talent to their clients, and have always put an emphasis on learning and development across their teams. The impact that these two will have as Partners is immeasurable as they will deepen our leadership team’s focus on product-led growth companies and the growing creator economy. I am excited to welcome them to this new chapter of their careers at Daversa.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and 8 offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart...and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Bringing his growing journey to GroMoreGoodAs manager of Hawthorne's new hydroponic greenhouse, Jeff is helping bring fresh, healthy food to the Clark County Food Bank all year long.
PU
10:14aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announcing Enhanced Small Business Card Product Portfolio
PU
10:14aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Continues Growth in Turkey with 10 Anticipated Openings by the End of 2022
PU
10:14aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
10:14aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : What to Expect When You're Expecting a Taper
PU
10:14aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Hong Kong reports solid growth for second quarter and first half of 2021
PU
10:14aPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, 2021
PU
10:11aCanada's inflation speeds up, making prices a campaign issue
RE
10:10aVelocityEHS Demonstrates Market Leadership for Process Safety Management Solutions in New Green Quadrant Report from Independent Analyst Firm
GL
10:08aFORCED PHYSICS DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY : Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..

HOT NEWS