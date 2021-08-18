Daversa Partners : Appoints Paige Kuderka and Alex Lebow to Partnership

Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced today that Alex Lebow and Paige Kuderka have been named as the firm’s newest Partners, bringing 20+ years of combined experience to the executive leadership team.

Kuderka, who has been with Daversa Partners for 10+ years, joins a long and growing roster of female leaders at the firm who are shaping Daversa and continue to redefine the industry. Kuderka is focused on emerging trends and industries and has a knack for finding talent with analogous experiences who bring a diversity of thought to industries being disrupted or built. She splits her time between NYC, D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco and has unmatched industry experience in the convergence of AI, consumer and Govtech. Throughout her tenure at Daversa, she has built out the executive teams for a number of successful startups and well-established technology focused companies in these categories. Her work includes C-level placements at Spotify, Eventbrite, Uber, Postmates, Planet Labs, Patreon, SoulCycle, Etsy, Honey, Compass, Matterport, Dollar Shave Club, IonQ, Epirus and others. She has built out teams for top venture capital firms such as NEA, Benchmark Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

“From continuous professional development to the firm's pay it forward mentality, Daversa is a company that truly embodies the term ‘endless possibilities’ and is a place where no glass ceilings exist. The mentorship I have received from Paul and the leadership team throughout my career at Daversa has shaped me into the leader I am today. I'm incredibly excited and also very humbled to work alongside such an impactful group of leaders at this firm,” commented Kuderka.

Lebow, with over a decade of experience at Daversa, has been instrumental in helping grow both the NYC and Los Angeles practices. For the last twelve years he has worked closely with top-tier VC firms such as Bond, Bessemer, Benchmark, SoftBank, Upfront, and Expa, among others. Lebow has an incredible portfolio of platform and consumer projects, some of his most recent including senior placements at Brex, Hippo Insurance, C2FO, Dapper Labs, Calendly, Routable, 100Thieves, CURRENT, Sprout Social, Hipcamp, Wildlife Studios, and Phantom Auto.

“It’s really rare to find a company where you can witness the growth and tangible impact it has on an industry over the years. To be a part of that forward momentum and lasting change has been incredibly rewarding. I have Paul and the Partnership to thank for countless years of training, development, and most importantly mentorship as I step into my new role as Partner,” commented Lebow.

Paul Daversa, CEO of Daversa Partners, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Alex and Paige grow over the years, both professionally and personally. Their combined dedication to the firm has been apparent from day one as they have forged deep rooted relationships in industry, continuously delivered game-changing talent to their clients, and have always put an emphasis on learning and development across their teams. The impact that these two will have as Partners is immeasurable as they will deepen our leadership team’s focus on product-led growth companies and the growing creator economy. I am excited to welcome them to this new chapter of their careers at Daversa.”

