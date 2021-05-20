Davey Tree Expert : RECEIVABLES FINANCING AGREEMENT AMENDMENT NO. 9 (Form 8-K)

RECEIVABLES FINANCING AGREEMENT AMENDMENT NO. 9





This Receivables Financing Agreement Amendment No. 9 (this 'Amendment'), dated as of May 18, 2021, among DAVEY RECEIVABLES LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, as Borrower (together with its successors and assigns, the 'Borrower'); THE DAVEY TREE EXPERT COMPANY, an Ohio corporation, in its individual capacity ('Davey Tree') and as Servicer (in such capacity, together with its successors and assigns in such capacity, the 'Servicer'); PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as LC Bank (in such capacity, together with its successors and assigns in such capacity, the 'LC Bank'); and PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ('PNC'), as Administrative Agent (in such capacity together with its successors and assigns in such capacity, the 'Administrative Agent').





WHEREAS, the Borrower, the Servicer, the LC Bank, and the Administrative Agent are party to that certain Receivables Financing Agreement dated as of May 9, 2016 (as amended prior to the date hereof, the 'Financing Agreement').





WHEREAS, the Borrower, the Servicer, the LC Bank, and the Administrative Agent hereby agree to extend the Scheduled Termination Date and to make certain amendments to the Financing Agreement pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth herein.





NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual agreements herein contained and other good and valuable consideration, receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged by the parties, the Borrower, the Servicer, the LC Bank, and the Administrative Agent hereto agree as follows:





SECTION 1. DEFINITIONS. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Financing Agreement.





SECTION 2. AMENDMENTS.





(a) Section 1.01 of the Financing Agreement is hereby amended by amending and restating the defined term 'Scheduled Termination Date' to read as follows:





'Scheduled Termination Date' means June 30, 2022.





(b) Section 3.12 of the Financing Agreement is hereby amended and restated in its entirety and as so amended and restated shall read as follows:





Section 3.12 LIBOR Notification. Section 5.06 of this Agreement provides a mechanism for determining an alternative rate of interest in the event that the London interbank offered rate is no longer available or in certain other circumstances. The Administrative Agent does not warrant or accept any responsibility for and shall not have any liability with respect to, the administration, submission or any other matter related to the London interbank offered rate or other rates in the definition of 'LMIR' or with respect to any alternative or successor rate thereto, or replacement rate therefor.





(e) Section 5.06 to the Financing Agreement is hereby amended and restated in its entirety and as so amended and restated shall read as follows:





Section 5.06. Successor LMIR





(a) Benchmark Replacement. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein or in any other Transaction Document, if a Benchmark Transition Event or an Early Opt-in Election, as applicable, and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred prior to the Reference Time in respect of any setting of the then-current Benchmark, then (x) if a Benchmark Replacement is determined in accordance with clause (1) or (2) of the definition of 'Benchmark Replacement' for such Benchmark Replacement Date, such Benchmark Replacement will replace such Benchmark for all purposes hereunder and under any Transaction Document in respect of such Benchmark setting and subsequent Benchmark settings without any amendment to, or further action or consent of any other party to, this Agreement or any other Transaction Document and (y) if a Benchmark Replacement is determined in accordance with clause (3) of the definition of 'Benchmark Replacement' for such Benchmark Replacement Date, such Benchmark Replacement will replace such Benchmark for all purposes hereunder and under any Transaction Document in respect of any Benchmark setting at or after 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the fifth (5th) Business Day after the date notice of such Benchmark Replacement is provided to the LC Bank without any amendment to, or further action or consent of any other party to, this Agreement or any other Transaction Document so long as the Administrative Agent has not received, by such time, written notice of objection to such Benchmark Replacement from the LC Bank.





(b) Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes. In connection with the implementation of a Benchmark Replacement, the Administrative Agent will have the right to make Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes from time to time and, notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein or in any other

Transaction Document, any amendments implementing such Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes will become effective without any further action or consent of any other party to this Agreement or any other Transaction Document.





(c) Notices; Standards for Decisions and Determinations. The Administrative Agent will promptly notify the Borrower and the LC Bank of (i) any occurrence of a Benchmark Transition Event , a Term SOFR Transition Event or an Early Opt- in Election, as applicable, and its related Benchmark Replacement Date, (ii) the implementation of any Benchmark Replacement, (iii) the effectiveness of any Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes, (iv) the removal or reinstatement of any tenor of a Benchmark pursuant to paragraph (d) below and (v) the commencement or conclusion of any Benchmark Unavailability Period. Any determination, decision or election that may be made by the Administrative Agent or, if applicable, the LC Bank pursuant to this Section 5.06, including any determination with respect to a tenor, rate or adjustment or of the occurrence or non-occurrence of an event, circumstance or date and any decision to take or refrain from taking any action or any selection, will be conclusive and binding absent manifest error and may be made in its or their sole discretion and without consent from any other party to this Agreement or any other Transaction Document, except, in each case, as expressly required pursuant to this Section 5.06.





(d) Unavailability of Tenor of Benchmark. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein or in any other Transaction Document, at any time (including in connection with the implementation of a Benchmark Replacement), (i) if the then- current Benchmark is a term rate (including Term SOFR or USD LIBOR) and either (A) any tenor for such Benchmark is not displayed on a screen or other information service that publishes such rate from time to time as selected by the Administrative Agent in its reasonable discretion or (B) the regulatory supervisor for the administrator of such Benchmark has provided a public statement or publication of information announcing that any tenor for such Benchmark is or will be no longer representative, then the Administrative Agent may modify the tenor for any Benchmark settings at or after such time to remove such unavailable or non- representative tenor and (ii) if a tenor that was removed pursuant to clause (i) above either (A) is subsequently displayed on a screen or information service for a Benchmark (including a Benchmark Replacement) or (B) is not, or is no longer, subject to an announcement that it is or will no longer be representative for a Benchmark (including a Benchmark Replacement), then the Administrative Agent may modify the tenor for all Benchmark settings at or after such time to reinstate such previously removed tenor.

(e) Benchmark Unavailability Period. Upon the Borrower's receipt of notice of the commencement of a Benchmark Unavailability Period, the Borrower may revoke any request for an issuance of a Letter of Credit bearing interest based on USD LIBOR, conversion to or continuation of a Letter of Credit bearing interest based on USD LIBOR to be made, converted or continued during any Benchmark Unavailability Period and, failing that, the Borrower will be deemed to have converted any such request into a request for a Letter of Credit of or conversion to Letters of Credit bearing interest under the Base Rate. During any Benchmark Unavailability Period or at any time that a tenor for the then-current Benchmark is not an Available Tenor, the component of the Base Rate based upon the then-current Benchmark or such tenor for such Benchmark, as applicable, will not be used in any determination of the Base Rate.





(f) Secondary Term SOFR Conversion. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein or in any other Transaction Document and subject to the proviso below in this paragraph, if a Term SOFR Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred prior to the Reference Time in respect of any setting of the then-current Benchmark, then (i) the applicable Benchmark Replacement will replace the then-current Benchmark for all purposes hereunder or under any Transaction Document in respect of such Benchmark setting (the 'Secondary Term SOFR Conversion Date') and subsequent Benchmark settings, without any amendment to, or further action or consent of any other party to, this Agreement or any other Transaction Document; and (ii) Letters of Credit outstanding on the Secondary Term SOFR Conversion Date bearing interest based on the then- current Benchmark shall be deemed to have been converted to Loans bearing interest at the Benchmark Replacement with a tenor approximately the same length as the interest payment period of the then-current Benchmark; provided that, this paragraph (f) shall not be effective unless the Administrative Agent has delivered to the LC Bank and the Borrower a Term SOFR Notice.





(g) Certain Defined Terms. As used in this Section 5.06:





'Available Tenor' means, as of any date of determination and with respect to the then-current Benchmark, as applicable, (x) if the then current Benchmark is a term rate or is based on a term rate, any tenor for such Benchmark that is or may be used for determining the length of tenor of a Benchmark pursuant to this Agreement as of such date and not including, for the avoidance of doubt, any tenor for such Benchmark that is then-removed pursuant to paragraph (d) of this Section 5.06, or (y) if the then current Benchmark is not a term rate nor based on a term rate, any payment

period for interest calculated with reference to such Benchmark pursuant to this Agreement as of such date.





'Benchmark' means, initially, USD LIBOR; provided that if a Benchmark Transition Event a Term SOFR Transition Event or an Early Opt-in Election, as applicable, and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred with respect to USD LIBOR or the then-current Benchmark, then 'Benchmark' means the applicable Benchmark Replacement to the extent that such Benchmark Replacement has replaced such prior benchmark rate pursuant to paragraph (a) of this Section 5.06.





'Benchmark Replacement' means, for any Available Tenor, the first alternative set forth in the order below that can be determined by the Administrative Agent for the applicable Benchmark Replacement Date:





(1) the sum of: (a) Term SOFR and (b) the related Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;





(2) the sum of: (a) Daily Simple SOFR and (b) the related Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;





(3) the sum of: (a) the alternate benchmark rate that has been selected by the Administrative Agent and the Borrower as the replacement for the then-current Benchmark for the applicable Corresponding Tenor giving due consideration to (i) any selection or recommendation of a replacement benchmark rate or the mechanism for determining such a rate by the Relevant Governmental Body or (ii) any evolving or then-prevailing market convention for determining a benchmark rate as a replacement for the then-current Benchmark for U.S. dollar-denominated syndicated credit facilities at such time and (b) the related Benchmark Replacement Adjustment;





provided that, in the case of clause (1), such Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement is displayed on a screen or other information service that publishes such rate from time to time as selected by the Administrative Agent in its reasonable discretion; provided, further, that, with respect to a Term SOFR Transition Event, on the applicable Benchmark Replacement Date, the 'Benchmark Replacement' shall revert to and shall be determined as set forth in clause (1) of this definition. If the Benchmark Replacement as determined pursuant to clause (1), (2) or (3) above would be less than the Floor, the Benchmark Replacement will be deemed to be the Floor for the purposes of this Agreement and the other Transaction Documents.





'Benchmark Replacement Adjustment' means, with respect to any replacement of the then-current Benchmark with an Unadjusted Benchmark

Replacement for any applicable Available Tenor for any setting of such Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement:





(1) for purposes of clauses (1) and (2) of the definition of 'Benchmark Replacement,' the first alternative set forth in the order below that can be determined by the Administrative Agent:





(a) the spread adjustment, or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, (which may be a positive or negative value or zero) as of the Reference Time such Benchmark Replacement is first set for such Available Tenor that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body for the replacement of such Benchmark with the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement for the applicable Corresponding Tenor;





(b) the spread adjustment (which may be a positive or negative value or zero) as of the Reference Time such Benchmark Replacement is first set for such Available Tenor that would apply to the fallback rate for a derivative transaction referencing the ISDA Definitions to be effective upon an index cessation event with respect to such Benchmark for the applicable Corresponding Tenor; and





(2) for purposes of clause (3) of the definition of 'Benchmark Replacement,' the spread adjustment, or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, (which may be a positive or negative value or zero) that has been selected by the Administrative Agent and the Borrower for the applicable Corresponding Tenor giving due consideration to (i) any selection or recommendation of a spread adjustment, or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, for the replacement of such Benchmark with the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement by the Relevant Governmental Body on the applicable Benchmark Replacement Date or (ii) any evolving or then-prevailing market convention for determining a spread adjustment, or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, for the replacement of such Benchmark with the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement for U.S. dollar- denominated syndicated credit facilities;





provided that, (x) in the case of clause (1) above, such adjustment is displayed on a screen or other information service that publishes such Benchmark Replacement Adjustment from time to time as selected by the Administrative Agent in its reasonable discretion and (y) if the then-current Benchmark is a term rate, more than one tenor of such Benchmark is available as of the applicable Benchmark Replacement Date and the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement will not be a term rate, the Available Tenor of such Benchmark for purposes of this definition of

'Benchmark Replacement Adjustment' shall be deemed to be the Available Tenor that has approximately the same length (disregarding business day adjustments) as the payment period for interest calculated with reference to such Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement.





'Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes' means, with respect to any Benchmark Replacement, any technical, administrative or operational changes (including changes to the definition of 'Base Rate,' the definition of 'Business Day,' timing and frequency of determining rates and making payments of interest, timing of borrowing requests or prepayment, conversion or continuation notices, length of lookback periods, the applicability of breakage provisions, and other technical, administrative or operational matters) that the Administrative Agent decides may be appropriate to reflect the adoption and implementation of such Benchmark Replacement and to permit the administration thereof by the Administrative Agent in a manner substantially consistent with market practice (or, if the Administrative Agent decides that adoption of any portion of such market practice is not administratively feasible or if the Administrative Agent determines that no market practice for the administration of such Benchmark Replacement exists, in such other manner of administration as the Administrative Agent decides is reasonably necessary in connection with the administration of this Agreement and the other Transaction Documents).





'Benchmark Replacement Date' means the earliest to occur of the following events with respect to the then-current Benchmark:





(1) in the case of clause (1) or (2) of the definition of 'Benchmark Transition Event,' the later of (a) the date of the public statement or publication of information referenced therein and (b) the date on which the administrator of such Benchmark (or the published component used in the calculation thereof) permanently or indefinitely ceases to provide all Available Tenors of such Benchmark (or such component thereof);





(2) in the case of clause (3) of the definition of 'Benchmark Transition Event,' the date determined by the Administrative Agent, which date shall promptly follow the date of the public statement or publication of information referenced therein;





(3) in the case of a Term SOFR Transition Event, the date that is set forth in the Term SOFR Notice provided to the LC Bank and the Borrower pursuant to this Section titled 'Benchmark Replacement Setting', which date shall be at least 30 days from the date of the Term SOFR Notice; or





(4) in the case of an Early Opt-in Election, the sixth (6th) Business Day after the date notice of such Early Opt-in Election is provided to the LC Bank, so long as the Administrative Agent has not received, by 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the fifth (5th) Business Day after the date notice of such Early Opt-in Election is provided to the LC Bank, written notice of objection to such Early Opt-in Election from LC Bank.





For the avoidance of doubt, (i) if the event giving rise to the Benchmark Replacement Date occurs on the same day as, but earlier than, the Reference Time in respect of any determination, the Benchmark Replacement Date will be deemed to have occurred prior to the Reference Time for such determination and (ii) the 'Benchmark Replacement Date' will be deemed to have occurred in the case of clause (1) or (2) with respect to any Benchmark upon the occurrence of the applicable event or events set forth therein with respect to all then-current Available Tenors of such Benchmark (or the published component used in the calculation thereof).





'Benchmark Transition Event' means the occurrence of one or more of the following events with respect to the then-current Benchmark:





(1) a public statement or publication of information by or on behalf of the administrator of such Benchmark (or the published component used in the calculation thereof) announcing that such administrator has ceased or will cease to provide all Available Tenors of such Benchmark (or such component thereof), permanently or indefinitely, provided that, at the time of such statement or publication, there is no successor administrator that will continue to provide any Available Tenor of such Benchmark (or such component thereof);





(2) a public statement or publication of information by a Governmental Authority having jurisdiction over the Administrative Agent, the regulatory supervisor for the administrator of such Benchmark (or the published component used in the calculation thereof), the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, an insolvency official with jurisdiction over the administrator for such Benchmark (or such component), a resolution authority with jurisdiction over the administrator for such Benchmark (or such component) or a court or an entity with similar insolvency or resolution authority over the administrator for such Benchmark (or such component), which states that the administrator of such Benchmark (or such component) has ceased or will cease to provide all Available Tenors of such Benchmark (or such component thereof) permanently or indefinitely, provided that, at the time of such statement or publication, there is no successor administrator that will continue to provide any Available Tenor of such Benchmark (or such component thereof); or





(3) a public statement or publication of information by the regulatory supervisor for the administrator of such Benchmark (or the published component used in the calculation thereof) or a Governmental Authority having jurisdiction over the Administrative Agent announcing that all Available Tenors of such Benchmark (or such component thereof) are no longer representative.





For the avoidance of doubt, a 'Benchmark Transition Event' will be deemed to have occurred with respect to any Benchmark if a public statement or publication of information set forth above has occurred with respect to each then-current Available Tenor of such Benchmark (or the published component used in the calculation thereof).





'Benchmark Unavailability Period' means the period (if any) (x) beginning at the time that a Benchmark Replacement Date pursuant to clauses (1) or (2) of that definition has occurred if, at such time, no Benchmark Replacement has replaced the then-current Benchmark for all purposes hereunder and under any Transaction Document in accordance with this Section 5.06 and (y) ending at the time that a Benchmark Replacement has replaced the then-current Benchmark for all purposes hereunder and under any Transaction Document in accordance with this Section 5.06

'Corresponding Tenor' with respect to any Available Tenor means, as applicable, either a tenor (including overnight) or an interest payment period having approximately the same length (disregarding business day adjustment) as such Available Tenor.





'Daily Simple SOFR' means, for any day, SOFR, with the conventions for this rate (which will include a lookback) being established by the Administrative Agent in accordance with the conventions for this rate selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body for determining 'Daily Simple SOFR' for business loans; provided, that if the Administrative Agent decides that any such convention is not administratively feasible for the Administrative Agent, then the Administrative Agent may establish another convention in its reasonable discretion.





'Early Opt-in Election' means, if the then-current Benchmark is USD LIBOR, the occurrence of:





(1) a notification by the Administrative Agent to (or the request by the Borrower to the Administrative Agent to notify) each of the other parties hereto that at least five currently outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated syndicated credit facilities at such time contain (as a result of amendment or as originally executed) a SOFR-based rate (including SOFR,

a term SOFR or any other rate based upon SOFR) as a benchmark rate (and such syndicated credit facilities are identified in such notice and are publicly available for review), and





(2) the joint election by the Administrative Agent and the Borrower to trigger a fallback from USD LIBOR and the provision by the Administrative Agent of written notice of such election to the LC Bank.





'Floor' means the benchmark rate floor, if any, provided in this Agreement initially (as of the execution of this Agreement, the modification, amendment or renewal of this Agreement or otherwise) with respect to USD LIBOR or, if no floor is specified, zero.





'ISDA Definitions' means the 2006 ISDA Definitions published by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. or any successor thereto, as amended or supplemented from time to time, or any successor definitional booklet for interest rate derivatives published from time to time by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. or such successor thereto.

'Reference Time' with respect to any setting of the then-current Benchmark means (1) if such Benchmark is USD LIBOR, 11:00 a.m. (London time) on the day that is two London banking days preceding the date of such setting, and (2) if such Benchmark is not USD LIBOR, the time determined by the Administrative Agent in its reasonable discretion.





'Relevant Governmental Body' means the Federal Reserve Board or the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, or a committee officially endorsed or convened by the Federal Reserve Board or the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, or any successor thereto.





'SOFR' means, with respect to any Business Day, a rate per annum equal to the secured overnight financing rate for such Business Day published by the SOFR Administrator on the SOFR Administrator's Website on the immediately succeeding Business Day.





'SOFR Administrator' means the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (or a successor administrator of the secured overnight financing rate).





'SOFR Administrator's Website' means the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, currently at http://www.newyorkfed.org, or any successor source for the secured overnight financing rate identified as such by the SOFR Administrator from time to time.





'Term SOFR' means, for the applicable Corresponding Tenor as of the applicable Reference Time, the forward-looking term rate based on SOFR that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body.





'Term SOFR Notice' means a notification by the Administrative Agent to the LC Bank and the Borrower of the occurrence of a Term SOFR Transition Event.





'Term SOFR Transition Event' means the determination by the Administrative Agent that (a) Term SOFR has been recommended for use by the Relevant Governmental Body, and is determinable for each Available Tenor, (b) the administration of Term SOFR is administratively feasible for the Administrative Agent and (c) a Benchmark Transition Event has previously occurred resulting in a Benchmark Replacement in accordance with Section titled 'Benchmark Replacement Setting' that is not Term SOFR.

'Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement' means the applicable Benchmark Replacement excluding the related Benchmark Replacement Adjustment.





'USD LIBOR' means the London interbank offered rate for U.S. dollars.





SECTION 3. REPRESENTATIONS OF THE BORROWER AND THE SERVICER. Each of the Borrower and the Servicer hereby represent and warrant to the parties hereto that as of the date hereof each of the representations and warranties contained in Article VII of the Financing Agreement and any other Transaction Documents to which it is a party are true and correct as of the date hereof and after giving effect to this Amendment (except to the extent that such representations and warranties expressly refer to an earlier date, in which case they are true and correct as of such earlier date).





SECTION 4. CONDITIONS PRECEDENT. This Amendment shall become effective and be deemed effective as of the date first written above upon the satisfaction of the following conditions precedent:





(a) the Administrative Agent shall have received a fully executed counterpart of this Amendment;





(b) the Administrative Agent shall have received a fully executed counterpart of that certain Second Amended and Restated Fee Letter dated as of the date hereof, and all fees due thereunder;





(c) each representation and warranty of the Borrower and the Servicer contained herein or in any other Transaction Document (after giving effect to this Amendment) shall be

true and correct (except to the extent that such representations and warranties expressly refer to an earlier date, in which case they are true and correct as of such earlier date); and





(d) no Unmatured Event of Default or Event of Default shall have occurred and be continuing.





SECTION 5. COUNTERPARTS. This Amendment may be executed by the parties in separate counterparts, each of which when so executed and delivered shall be an original, but all such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument.





SECTION 6. ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES. Each party agrees that this Amendment and any documents to be delivered in connection herewith may be electronically signed, and that any electronic signatures appearing on this Amendment and such other documents are the same as handwritten signatures for the purposes of validity, enforceability, and admissibility.





SECTION 7. SEVERABILITY. Any provision of this Amendment which is prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction shall, as to such jurisdiction, be ineffective to the extent of such prohibition or unenforceability without invalidating the remaining provisions, and any such prohibition or unenforceability in any jurisdiction shall not invalidate or render unenforceable such provision in any other jurisdiction.





SECTION 8. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION. The provisions of the Financing Agreement with respect to governing law, jurisdiction, and agent for service of process are incorporated in this Amendment by reference as if such provisions were set forth herein.





SECTION 9. MISCELLANEOUS. For the avoidance of doubt, this Amendment shall constitute a Transaction Document.





IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have each caused this Amendment to be duly executed by their respective duly authorized officers as of the day and year first above written.





DAVEY RECEIVABLES LLC By: /s/ Christopher J. Bast Name: Christopher J. Bast Title: Treasurer THE DAVEY TREE EXPERT COMPANY, as the Servicer By: /s/ Christopher J. Bast Name: Christopher J. Bast Title: Vice President and Treasurer

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Administrative Agent By: /s/ Michael Brown Name: Michael Brown Title: Senior Vice President PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as LC Bank By: /s/ Michael Brown Name: Michael Brown Title: Senior Vice President

SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED FEE LETTER





May 18, 2021





The Davey Tree Expert Company

1500 North Mantua Street

Kent, Ohio 44240





Re: Second Amended and Restated Fee Letter - Receivables Financing Agreement





Ladies and Gentlemen:





This Second Amended and Restated Fee Letter (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, this 'Fee Letter') sets forth certain fees payable by Davey Receivables LLC (the 'Borrower'), in connection with that certain Receivables Financing Agreement Amendment No. 8, dated as of the date hereof, among the Borrower, The Davey Tree Expert Company, as Servicer (the 'Servicer'), PNC Bank, National Association ('PNC'), as LC Bank (in such capacity, the 'LC Bank'), and PNC, as Administrative Agent (in such capacity, the 'Administrative Agent'). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the respective meanings assigned thereto in that certain Receivables Financing Agreement dated as of May 9, 2016 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the 'Receivables Financing Agreement') among the Borrower, the Servicer, the LC Bank, the Administrative Agent, and PNC Capital Markets LLC, as Structuring Agent. This Fee Letter is one of the 'Fee Letters' referred to in Section 3.05(b) of the Receivables Financing Agreement.





The Borrower hereby agrees to pay the following fees:





(a) A 'Closing Fee' in an amount equal to $42,500, which Closing Fee shall be paid by wire transfer of immediately available funds on or prior to the date hereof to PNC for the account of the Structuring Agent.





(b) A 'Commitment Fee' payable to the LC Bank for each day in an amount equal to the product of (i) the Commitment Fee Rate, times (ii) the excess, if any of (x) the Facility Limit on such day over (y) the Total Usage on such day, times (iii) 1/360. The Commitment Fee shall accrue on each day from the Closing Date to (but excluding) the Maturity Date and shall be payable in arrears on each Settlement Date for the prior Settlement Period (or portion thereof) most recently ended and on the Maturity Date. As used herein, the 'Commitment Fee Rate' shall equal (A) 0.35% per annum for each day in which the Total Usage is greater than or equal to 50.0% of the Facility Limit, and (B) 0.45% per annum for each day in which the Total Usage is less than 50.0% of the Facility Limit.





(c) An 'LC Fee' payable to the LC Bank for each day in an amount equal to the product of (i) 0.90% per annum, times (ii) the sum of (x) the face amount of all Letters of Credit outstanding on such day and (y) any Outstanding Reimbursement Obligations, times (iii) 1/360. The LC Fee shall accrue from the Closing Date to (but excluding) the Maturity Date and shall be payable in arrears on each Settlement Date for the prior Settlement Period (or portion thereof) most recently ended and on the Maturity Date.





Each of the fees payable by the Borrower hereunder will be (and shall be deemed to be for all purposes) fully earned as of the day on which it accrues, and none of the foregoing fees, once paid, shall be refundable under any circumstances. For the avoidance of doubt, each of the fees payable by the Borrower hereunder are payable in addition to, and not in lieu of, any other fees or amounts payable by the Borrower under, or in connection with, the Receivables Financing Agreement and the other Transaction Documents.





This Fee Letter may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and all of which when taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement. Delivery of an executed counterpart hereof by facsimile or other electronic means shall be equally effective as delivery of an originally executed counterpart. Each party agrees that this Fee Letter and any documents to be delivered in connection herewith may be electronically signed, and that any electronic signatures appearing on this Fee Letter and such other documents are the same as handwritten signatures for the purposes of validity, enforceability, and admissibility.





This Fee Letter amends and restates in its entirety that certain Amended and Restated Fee Letter dated as of May 19, 2020 (the 'Prior Fee Letter'), among the parties hereto and is not a novation of any of the agreements or obligations incurred pursuant to the terms of the Prior Fee Letter. This Fee Letter contains the final and complete integration of all prior expressions by the parties hereto with respect to the subject matter hereof and the payment of the fees specified above and shall (together with each of the other documents related hereto) constitute the entire agreement among the parties hereto with respect thereto superseding all prior oral or written understandings.





This Fee Letter may only be amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified by a written instrument, signed by each of the parties hereto. This Fee Letter shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and assigns; provided, however, that the Borrower may not assign any of its rights or obligations under this Fee Letter without the prior written consent of each of the parties hereto.





THIS FEE LETTER, INCLUDING THE RIGHTS AND DUTIES OF THE PARTIES HERETO, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY, AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK (INCLUDING SECTIONS 5-1401 AND 5-1402 OF THE GENERAL OBLIGATIONS LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, BUT WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY OTHER CONFLICTS OF LAW PROVISIONS THEREOF). EACH PARTY HERETO HEREBY IRREVOCABLY SUBMITS TO THE NON-EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OF ANY NEW YORK STATE OR FEDERAL COURT SITTING IN NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK IN ANY ACTION OR PROCEEDING ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS FEE LETTER, AND EACH PARTY HERETO HEREBY IRREVOCABLY AGREES THAT ALL CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SUCH ACTION OR PROCEEDING MAY BE HEARD AND DETERMINED IN SUCH NEW YORK STATE COURT OR, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN SUCH FEDERAL COURT. THE PARTIES HERETO HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVE, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT THEY MAY EFFECTIVELY DO SO, THE DEFENSE OF AN INCONVENIENT FORUM TO

THE MAINTENANCE OF SUCH ACTION OR PROCEEDING. THE PARTIES HERETO AGREE THAT A FINAL JUDGMENT IN ANY SUCH ACTION OR PROCEEDING SHALL BE CONCLUSIVE AND MAY BE ENFORCED IN OTHER JURISDICTIONS BY SUIT ON THE JUDGMENT OR IN ANY OTHER MANNER PROVIDED BY LAW.





Please evidence your agreement to the terms of this Fee Letter by signing the enclosed copy and returning it to the undersigned.





Very truly yours, PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a LC Bank and as Administrative Agent By: /s/ Michael Brown Name: Michael Brown Title: Senior Vice President PNC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC, as Structuring Agent By: /s/ Michael Brown Name: Michael Brown Title: Managing Director

Acknowledged and Agreed to as the

date first above written





DAVEY RECEIVABLES LLC By: /s/ Christopher J. Bast Name: Christopher J. Bast Title: Treasurer

