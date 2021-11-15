David Fabricant Appointed as CEO of Valam

Ridgefield, CT, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabricant Brings Proven Ability to Execute, Track Record of Driving Growth and 20 Years of Medical Device Experience



Valam, soon to be restructured, will drive the adoption of new and innovative technologies that enhance ENT procedures.

Valam Corp, today announced that after an extensive search, David Fabricant has been appointed as CEO to lead the restructuring of Valam’s ENT business, expected to close in first half of 2022.

Mr. Fabricant was a global business executive at Stryker, a medical device market leader, for almost 20 years in commercial and operational leadership roles. With a passion for influencing healthcare business strategy by leading world-class teams, driving product innovation, business development, customer-centric marketing, and global expansion. He served as a general manager for an international medsurg business while simultaneously sourcing new technologies and services and closing transactions. Previously, he led marketing for the spine division. During his tenure at Stryker, he was successful in significantly accelerating growth and expanding markets across his divisions within the company.

"Fabricant’s extensive knowledge and experience in building teams, developing growth strategies, prioritizing resources, driving execution and delivering growth across the medical device industry make him the ideal leader to shape our direction and move the business forward," said Ron Hadani, Executive Chairman. "I look forward to partnering with David – and the leadership team that he builds – through this important restructuring so we can position our technology for maximum success."

"I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal time in the company's creation," said Mr. Fabricant. "This is a prime opportunity to leverage my experience in execution and value creation. I am looking forward to working closely with the new team to develop our strategy and drive execution as we plan for growth in the ENT market - with a relentless focus on delivering for patients, surgeons, team members and our future shareholders."

Fabricant has extensive knowledge in a variety of medical device specialties during his two-decade tenure at Stryker. Before being VP Global Business Development at Stryker, he was VP Marketing for Stryker Spine. Prior to Stryker, he obtained a Masters in Biomedical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. Supporting his degrees, he holds an Executive Education certificate from Harvard Business School and a Business Administration certificate from New York University.

Mr. Fabricant also is a healthcare advisory board member at Lifespan Equity Partners, a private equity firm, and serves on the Board of Directors for Spinol, a spine company.