David Gagnon and Chris Bury join Academy Securities' Fixed Income Team

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of David Gagnon and Chris Bury to its fixed income sales and trading team. Both Mr. Gagnon and Mr. Bury will be instrumental in leading the growth of Academy’s rates platform.

Mr. Gagnon joins Academy as Managing Director, Head of US Treasury Trading. For the past 12 years, Mr. Gagnon was a Senior Vice President at Jefferies, where he managed a market-maker book for US Treasuries and Supranational Debt and traded relative value in global governments and foreign exchange. Throughout his career, Mr. Gagnon also held positions at UBS as a fixed income trader, and a portfolio manager at Smith Breeden Associates. Mr. Bury joins as Managing Director of Fixed Income. He also comes to Academy via Jefferies, where he was a Managing Director, Head of US Rates Trading and Sales and Relative Value Rates Trading for over 10 years.

“The Firm is thrilled to add two seasoned rates professionals to the Team,” stated Academy’s CEO Chance Mims, “David and Chris were instrumental in the growth of the sales and trading efforts at their previous establishments, and we are excited to leverage their expertise to do the same at Academy.”

Mr. Gagnon commented on joining Academy Securities: “It is an honor to join an accomplished team and a firm that resonates with major institutional clients. I am excited by the opportunity to do my part to keep the momentum, leverage my background, and join the social mission of supporting our veterans.”

Mr. Bury commented: “Supporting our veterans while delivering value to our clients is a win-win situation. I am honored to join the talented and experienced team at Academy and I am looking forward to further building out our Rates Trading, Sales, and Capital Markets capabilities.”

Mr. Gagnon will be located in the San Francisco Bay area. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Mr. Gagnon holds his Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses. Mr. Bury will be in the New York area. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a BBA in Finance. He holds his Series 7, 24, 63, 72, and 79 licenses.

“Chris and David’s experience and expertise will contribute not just to our growing capabilities in service to our clients, but to the Academy social mission to mentor, hire, and train veterans,” stated Academy’s President, Phil McConkey.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is a certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Kansas City, Austin, Louisville, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005282/en/