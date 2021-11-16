David Howell Named ThreatX Chief Marketing Officer

Howell will continue to accelerate ThreatX’s rapid growth and leadership in the Web Application & API Protection Market

ThreatX, the leading web application and API protection (WAAP) platform, today announced the hiring of Chief Marketing Officer David Howell. With ThreatX’s recent $10 million funding raise, paired with its inclusion as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection, the company continues to serve the ever-expanding need for innovative solutions in this market. Howell’s 20+ years of experience will be instrumental in driving demand for the company’s WAAP platform and building a digital-first marketing engine to support the company’s next phase of growth.

“ThreatX is seizing the web application and API protection space, and we are thrilled to have David as our new CMO,” said Gene Fay, CEO of ThreatX. “David’s extensive experience and background in the AppSec and DevOps markets will enable us to build upon our previous successes and continue our upward trajectory.”

Howell joins ThreatX from ZeroNorth, an early-stage cybersecurity company where he drove differentiated positioning in the DevSecOps market, built a multi-channel marketing engine and partnered with the leadership team to align the company’s go-to-market efforts. Prior to ZeroNorth, Howell has held executive-level marketing roles at Forcepoint and the Raytheon Company.

Howell’s deep experience in the cybersecurity space, coupled with his demonstrated ability to clearly articulate customer value, will support ThreatX as the company doubles down on driving legacy web application firewalls (WAFs) toward extinction and capitalizing on the rapidly growing API Protection market.

“I am thrilled to join ThreatX at this pivotal time to support its continued growth in the web application and API protection space,” said Howell. “It is my goal to build upon the strong foundation already in place and push the ThreatX brand to reach new heights.”

ThreatX provides organizations a powerful new way to protect all their web applications and APIs — simply and reliably. Its unique, risk-based approach automatically incorporates the industry’s best detection techniques to deliver singular, high-confidence results and automatically protect against a wide array of threats, including bots, API abuse, and DDoS attacks. To stay up to date on all of the latest news surrounding ThreatX, please visit: https://www.threatx.com/.

About ThreatX

ThreatX’s web application and API protection (WAAP) platform makes the world safer by protecting web applications and APIs from all threats, including DDoS attempts, bot attacks, API abuse, exploitations of known vulnerabilities, and zero-day attacks. Its multi-layered detection capabilities accurately identify malicious actors and dynamically initiate appropriate action. ThreatX effectively and efficiently protects web applications and APIs for companies in every industry across the globe. For more information, visit: https://www.threatx.com/.

