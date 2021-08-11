Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

David Juelfs Joins Fast-Growing Newfront Insurance

08/11/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought David Juelfs on board as a Principal and Employee Benefits Producer. He specializes in alternative funding strategies and developing wellbeing programs that improve the mental and physical health of employees and reduce medical costs. David joins Newfront from Gallagher.

Employee Benefits remains a source of strength for Newfront, which has seen dramatic organic growth in the sector over the previous 12 months. "Benefits producers understand the importance of combining deep industry knowledge with transparency, innovation, and operational excellence," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "David has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to client satisfaction and driving industry innovation, making him a perfect fit for what we're building at Newfront."

"There isn't a firm in the industry more committed to bringing innovation to the employee benefits sector than Newfront. I strive to provide my clients with the high touch, personalized service I would want for my family and friends, and Newfront is the best platform to do that work." Mr. Juelfs is based out of the LA region and serves clients throughout the West Coast.

About Newfront Insurance
Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

Contact: Hemant Tyagi, hemant.tyagi@newfront.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-juelfs-joins-fast-growing-newfront-insurance-301353494.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pNICKELODEON'S SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE EXPANDS AGAIN, WITH MORE THAN 50 NEW EPISODES PICKED UP ACROSS KAMP KORAL : SpongeBob's Under Years, the Patrick Star Show and the Original SpongeBob SquarePants Series
BU
01:06pGARMIN : Scuba Divers Remove 8,122 Pounds of Trash and Counting from Lake Tahoe
PU
01:06pBALOISE MOBILITY ACCELERATOR : Interviews with the ...
PU
01:06pBORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Strategic Investment and Collaboration with Zippie in Blockchain IoT Autonomous Payments (Form 6-K)
PU
01:06pIMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program from 4 August 2021 to 6 August 2021 included
PU
01:06pAPPLE : U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores
RE
01:06pCAPRICORN : Bank Employee Catches Alleged Conman Red-Handed
AQ
01:06pMASTERCARD : Over 50,000 Jobs Saved through the Mastercard Foundation MSEs Resilience Facility
AQ
01:06pROLLS ROYCE : successfully completes $600 million revitalization of Indianapolis campus and technology development
PU
01:06pMISTER SPEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"