David Levy Appointed Chairman of Genius Sports Group

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Sports Group ("GSG" or "Genius"), a leading provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting and media ecosystem, has appointed sports industry pioneer David Levy as its new Chairman. In his new role, Levy will lead the Board's oversight of Genius' operations and strategy.

Levy is one of the most respected figures in the global sports industry, with a career spanning a range of leadership positions; including President at Turner Broadcasting, Inc., and senior advisor roles at Raine Group and Arctos Sports Group respectively.

During his 30-year tenure at Turner, Levy played an instrumental role in defining and expanding the company's media rights and securing long-term partnerships with the NBA, MLB, NCAA and PGA. He also assumed executive oversight for increased investment in original premium content across the portfolio. He negotiated a variety of multi-faceted agreements, each representing a significant change extending far beyond traditional television rights.

In 2010, Levy orchestrated a landmark NCAA Division I Men's Basketball deal, partnering with CBS for multi-media rights, including exclusive televised rights to the 2014 Final Four and National Championship Game in 2016. This marked the first time in the event's history that these key games were televised by a cable network. In 2017, under Levy's guidance, Turner added to its portfolio of premium sports properties by acquiring rights to UEFA, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup. In 2018, Turner programming was nominated for 33 Emmy Awards.

David Levy said: "The capture and analysis of data has become fundamental to the rapid progression of the sports and media sectors. Genius is central to this unique ecosystem and is consistently leading the sports data and technology industry's development. I am thrilled to join the business at such a historic time and look forward to working as part of the team."

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports Group, said: "With his incredible track-record working with many of the biggest names in sports and media, David's appointment as Chairman is the latest historic milestone in Genius Sports Group's growth journey."

"The worlds of sports, media, advertising, betting and streaming are converging rapidly and David's unique expertise and experience will be invaluable to positioning Genius and our partners at the forefront of this trend," he added.

Contacts

Genius Sports Group Limited :

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Tristan Peniston-Bird, The One Nine Three Group

+44 7772 031 886

tristan.peniston-bird@the193.com

Investors

Brandon Bukstel

+1 (954) 554 7932

investorrelations@geniussports.com

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, MLB, NCAA, Premier League and FIBA.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-levy-appointed-chairman-of-genius-sports-group-301252965.html

SOURCE Genius Sports