David McNeil Receives Broker of the Year Award

11/11/2021 | 01:25pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO and ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Principal and Risk Management Consultant David McNeil has been selected as 2021 Broker of the Year by The California Association of Mutual Water Companies - Joint Powers Risk & Insurance Management Authority (CalMutuals-JPRIMA).

David McNeil of EPIC

The CalMutuals JPRIMA Broker of the Year Award is given to an exceptional, high performing risk management professional who has made a meaningful contribution to California public water systems and water-related entities and goes above and beyond in support of this industry. "JPRIMA relies solidly on the skills and support of committed insurance brokers like David," said CalMutuals JPRIMA Chairman and CEO Jim Byerrum. "We view his contributions as an integral part of our success and proudly call him a valued partner and trusted advisor."

McNeil serves on several federal, state, and local task forces for critical infrastructure exposure mitigation, transfer, and avoidance. He is executive producer and an advisory member of the American Association of Water Distribution & Management (AAWD&M) Thought Leadership Lab Video Module Series, a resource that helps CalMutuals-JPRIMA insureds/members stay abreast of risk management best practices and emerging issues. He represents many mutual water companies, public water districts and investor-owned utilities, with many client relationships spanning decades of service.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CalMutuals JPRIMA as Broker of the Year," said McNeil. "Its dedication to providing high-quality, cost-effective risk management and insurance products and services to its members is exceptional, and I look forward to continuing our work together."

CalMutuals JPRIMA was founded in 2016 after enactment of AB656 (Garcia), authorizing mutual water companies to form and participate in a joint powers authority, to provide pooled insurance for mutual water companies and other water systems. Since then, the CalMutuals JPRIMA has grown from 14 members to over 250 members representing a wide range of water suppliers across California, including some of the largest in the state. CalMutuals JPRIMA is governed by a nine-member board of directors from around the state and is currently developing a portfolio of risk management and safety tools for its members.

Learn more about EPIC at: https://epicbrokers.com/

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/david-mcneil-receives-broker-of-the-year-award/

