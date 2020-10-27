COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Attorney David P. Meyer, Managing Principal of Meyer Wilson, was selected as the new president of PIABA, the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association. PIABA is an international bar association of lawyers who represent investors in disputes with the securities industry.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as President of PIABA," says Mr. Meyer. "My first priority is to advocate for expanding the information available to the investing public when researching brokers so investors can get a more complete picture of where they are considering entrusting their life savings."

Meyer also explains that another urgent issue requiring immediate attention is to respond to the Securities and Exchange Commission's new proposal released just this month that would create a new category of unregistered financial professionals, called "finders."

Thousands of investors across the country get scammed out of their life savings every year by these so-called "finders" who act as unlicensed promoters peddling unregistered securities. It is one of the largest single threats to individual investors, particularly retirees, and this new proposal must be stopped in its tracks.

As a member of PIABA for twenty years, Mr. Meyer has served as an elected Director, Officer, and Committee Chair. He is a passionate and dedicated advocate for the protection of individual investors.

Meyer Wilson is a national law firm devoted to investor claims and class actions. Mr. Meyer has represented over a thousand individuals from all over the country in claims against the securities industry, and his law firm has recovered more than $350,000,000 for its clients.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-p-meyer-selected-as-president-of-piaba-301161014.html

SOURCE Meyer Wilson