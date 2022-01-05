Log in
Davis+Gilbert Appoints Curt Myers as Chairman

01/05/2022 | 09:16am EST
Davis+Gilbert announced it has named corporate partner Curt Myers as its next chairman, effective January 1, 2022. Myers succeeds Ronald R. Urbach. In addition, Lewis Rubin, the firm’s Chief Operating Partner, will be stepping down from his position at the same time, with his responsibilities transitioned to several other partners. Urbach and Rubin have overseen the management of the firm since 2010.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005208/en/

Curt Myers has been appointed chairman of Davis+Gilbert. (Photo: Business Wire)

Curt Myers has been appointed chairman of Davis+Gilbert. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are in a dynamic growth and expansion mode, and I welcome the challenges and opportunities that come with that,” Myers said. “Since joining Davis+Gilbert in 1995, I have seen it grow exponentially. I thank Ron and Lew for their masterful stewardship and guidance for over a decade. I plan to continue the focus of serving and expanding our client base, while evolving our service offerings and nurturing our firm culture.”

In addition to his new position, Myers will continue to co-chair the firm’s Corporate + Transactions group. Urbach will serve on the firm’s executive committee as chairman emeritus and will continue to co-chair the Advertising + Marketing group.

“Curt has distinguished himself both as a leader serving his clients’ business and legal interests as they grow and expand, and as an integral member of the executive committee for over 15 years”, Urbach said. “I am confident that he will do a tremendous job building on the firm’s success and leading it into this next chapter.”

Drawing on more than 30 years of deal experience, Myers’ practice focuses on counseling clients on business-critical purchases, sales and mergers, as well as debt and equity investment financing. He often acts as de facto general counsel, advising on large commercial contracts, executive employment agreements, equity incentive plans and general corporate matters.

About Davis+Gilbert
Davis+Gilbert helped guide the development of the marketing communications ecosystem over the past century. Today, we apply that same see-around-corners vision to real estate, financial services, hospitality, technology and other service sector clients across the country and around the world. And it’s not just about the law; with deep insights into industry issues, our legal strategies work in tandem with business realities to reduce risk and make a real competitive difference. We focus on Advertising + Marketing, Benefits + Compensation, Corporate + Transactions, Insolvency + Finance, Intellectual Property + Media, Labor + Employment, Litigation + Dispute Resolution, Privacy + Data Security, Private Client Services, and Real Estate. Davis+Gilbert is consistently ranked in Chambers USA and The Legal 500 United States. Learn more at dglaw.com.


© Business Wire 2022
