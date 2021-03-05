Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP : Kosmos Energy $450 million senior notes offering We advised Kosmos Energy on the high-yield notes offering

Log in
03/05/2021
Davis Polk advised Kosmos Energy Ltd. in connection with a Rule 144A / Regulation S offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% senior notes due 2028. The notes are guaranteed by certain of Kosmos's subsidiaries.

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos also maintains a sustainable proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Davis Polk capital markets team included partner Byron B. Rooney and associate John H. Runne. Partner Po Sit and associate Tomislava Dragicevic provided tax advice. Counsel Sarah E. Kim and associate J. Taylor Arabian provided Investment Company Act of 1940 advice. All members of the Davis Polk team are based in the New York office.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 04:08:04 UTC.


