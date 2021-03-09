Log in
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP : Murphy Oil $550 million notes offering We advised Murphy Oil on its debt offering

03/09/2021 | 11:27pm EST
Davis Polk advised Murphy Oil Corporation in connection with an SEC-registered offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% notes due 2028. Murphy Oil Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially fund the full redemption of its 3.70% and 4.00% notes due 2022.

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Joseph A. Hall and associate John H. Runne. Partner William A. Curran and associate Dov Sussman provided tax advice. Associate Sijia Cai provided 1940 Act advice. All members of the Davis Polk team are based in the New York office.

Disclaimer

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
