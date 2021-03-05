Log in
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP : Suncor Energy $750 million senior notes offering We advised the joint book-running managers on the investment-grade debt

03/05/2021 | 11:07pm EST
Davis Polk advised the joint book-running managers in connection with an SEC-registered debt offering by Suncor Energy Inc. of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 2051.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Suncor Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company and is strategically focused on developing one of the world's largest petroleum resource basins - Canada's Athabasca oil sands. Suncor also explores for, acquires, develops, produces and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally. Suncor transports and refines crude oil and markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. Suncor also operates a renewable energy business and conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Byron B. Rooney and associate Alexander W. Simmonds. The tax team included partner Po Sit and associate Tomislava Dragicevic. The environmental team included counsel David A. Zilberberg and associate Michael Comstock. Members of the Davis Polk team are based in the New York and London offices.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 04:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
