Davis Wright Tremaine Elects New Managing Partner and Executive Committee Members With Plans to Maintain Growth and Commitment to Diversity

Coming off the firm’s sixth consecutive record-setting year, the partnership of Davis Wright Tremaine voted to confirm Scott MacCormack as the firm’s new managing partner and elected a diverse slate of new members to its Executive Committee, which will continue to be chaired by Sarah Tune. MacCormack will assume the Managing Partner position this summer. The new Executive Committee members begin their terms effective today.

MacCormack, who joined the firm in 2008, has significant leadership experience, having served on the Executive Committee for six years, chaired the firm’s Compensation Committee, and served as co-chair of the firm’s energy practice. He also currently serves on the firm’s Diversity Executive Council.

“Scott has been an integral part of our firm’s leadership for more than a decade and is committed to executing our strategic plan,” said Tune. “He has demonstrated his dedication to the firm – to its success, its culture and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

MacCormack succeeds Jeff Gray, who has served as managing partner since 2015. During Gray’s tenure, the firm saw a 54% growth in revenue and outperformed the vast majority of the Am Law 100 in growth rates for revenue, revenue per lawyer, profits per lawyer, and profits per partner. Additionally, in that time the firm expanded its presence in California, substantially strengthened its industry practices in technology, healthcare, financial services, food and beverage, and restaurants, and continued to be recognized for its award-winning media and litigation practices. The firm also achieved Mansfield 3.0 Certification Plus and recently received U.S. Bank’s Invested in Diversity Award and Discover Financial Services Legal Organization’s Excellence in Diversity Award.

“Scott is committed to executing our strategic plan to drive growth, building on our commitment to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment, and strengthening the firm’s culture as we evolve how we work post-pandemic,” said Gray. “He is an excellent choice to maintain the firm’s success and continue to grow it.”

“Jeff led us on an incredibly successful run, and we are grateful for the years he dedicated to leading the firm. Along with the Executive Committee, I look forward to continuing on that path – serving our clients, our colleagues and our communities,” said MacCormack. “This is both an exciting and challenging time to be in firm leadership, and I am honored to have been given this opportunity.”

Based in Seattle, MacCormack is a partner in the business & tax practice, where he focuses on business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, project development, and finance for medium to large enterprises. He also serves as principal outside counsel to several Northwest-based businesses. Prior to joining Davis Wright Tremaine, he was a shareholder at Heller Ehrman. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude, and his B.A. from Columbia University.

In addition to MacCormack’s selection, the partnership elected four new members to its Executive Committee. The new slate of members includes:

They join the following returning members: Sarah Tune (Chair), Tom Burke, Claude Goetz, Pete Johnson, Jesse Lyon, Bill Miner, and Portia Moore.

