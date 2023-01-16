Davos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's delegation arrived at the
World Economic Forum (WEF) with a commitment to defend democracy
and the sustainability of both its public accounts and the
environment, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday.
Speaking to journalists at his hotel in Davos, Switzerland,
Haddad said that Brazilian institutions "gave a very immediate
response" after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro
stormed government buildings in Brasilia on Jan. 8.
"Brazil is committed to the electoral result, to democratic
rules, freedom, individual freedoms, respecting constitutional
guarantees," said the minister, who is representing the country
at Davos along with Environment Minister Marina Silva.
He stressed that the economic model defended by the newly
inaugurated government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva is aiming to boost economic growth with fiscal and
environmental sustainability, as well as social justice.
Later on Monday, Haddad met Achim Steiner, head of the U.N.
Development Programme, and the new president of the
Inter-American Development Bank, Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn.
After the meetings, Haddad told journalists that the IDB
showed interest in financing clean energy in Brazil, in remarks
broadcast on TV GloboNews.
Haddad and Silva will discuss the country's economic, social
and environmental road map at a WEF panel on Tuesday.
"We can think about the reindustrialization of Brazil based
on sustainability," said Haddad, who also said Brazil wants to
resume its environmental commitments by combating deforestation
and advancing in renewable energy.
The minister last week presented an ambitious plan to more
than halve the government's estimated deficit this year by
boosting tax revenue and trimming expenditures.
Still, investors are awaiting details of new fiscal rules
from the government. Lula secured early congressional support
for a spending package bypassing a constitutional spending cap,
adding to concerns about fiscal discipline.
Haddad said it was "very realistic" for the country to end
this year with a primary budget deficit of 1% of gross domestic
product, assuming that part of the fiscal measures are
effective.
He also said the government wants to vote on a tax
reform in the first half of the year after reaching a consensus
text based on two proposals that are already in Congress.
