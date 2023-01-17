Davos 2023: China to boost oil demand by up to 500,000 bpd, OPEC tells Sky News Arabia
01/17/2023 | 06:18am EST
DAVOS (Reuters) - Chinese appetite for oil is expected to raise demand by 500,000 barrels per day after the country curbed its COVID-19 restrictions, OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais told Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia from Davos on Tuesday.
Demand from India and China could compensate for shrinkage expected from developed countries, he added.
Separately, Al-Ghais said it is still early to assess the impact of sanctions on Russian oil supply.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by David Goodman)