Davos 2023: China to boost oil demand by up to 500,000 bpd, OPEC tells Sky News Arabia

01/17/2023 | 06:18am EST
Kuwait's Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi

DAVOS (Reuters) - Chinese appetite for oil is expected to raise demand by 500,000 barrels per day after the country curbed its COVID-19 restrictions, OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais told Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia from Davos on Tuesday.

Demand from India and China could compensate for shrinkage expected from developed countries, he added.

Separately, Al-Ghais said it is still early to assess the impact of sanctions on Russian oil supply.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.18% 85.11 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
WTI 1.44% 79.875 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
