  Homepage
  News
News
Davos 2023 - Citi CEO Fraser says China opening up is good news for the market

01/18/2023 | 04:09am EST
Chief executives of the country's largest banks testify at a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's opening up is important for the world and there is good news from market friendly measures taken there, Citi Group's chief executive Jane Fraser told a panel at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting on Wednesday.

It is quite a volatile time in the world, Fraser said, adding that central bank tightening is likely to continue.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS