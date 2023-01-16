Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Davos 2023: Idris Elba calls for investment to help world's poor

01/16/2023 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The annual World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid.

At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change.

The couple, who are Goodwill Ambassadors for the United Nations' International Fund for Agricultural Development, appealed to participants at the annual summit for fast financial support for people hit by food scarcity and climate change.

"The poor of this world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they're looking for investment," Idris Elba said.

"We understand the power and change that can come from this room ... We can move with agility and speed and your speed is needed now," the star of he star of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" and "Beasts of No Nation" added.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba highlighted food crises in Somalia, Haiti, Sudan and other countries, focusing on the plight of small-scale farmers without access to the resources they need and yet produce a third of the planet's food.

"We are here at Davos to highlight the people and countries who are not making the headlines as much as my husband," she said, looking at her partner.

(Reporting by Kathryn Lurie in Davos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Kathryn Lurie


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:28pDavos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad
RE
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey
RE
02:55pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Monday
RE
02:50pInvestcorp targets Indonesia to expand Southeast Asia footprint
RE
02:48pBank of Canada names economics professor to governing council
RE
02:47pDavos 2023: Russian bombing puts Kyiv's utilities under critical strain -Klitschko
RE
02:46pBrazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half
RE
02:37pDavos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession
RE
02:36pCleanup at Congo church begins after blast kills 14
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is happening in Japan's bond market?
2Marketmind: Let it go
3Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
4Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS