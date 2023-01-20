Davos 2023: 'Keep it in the ground' Greta Thunberg tells protest at end of WEF

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg
and around 30 other activists braved sub-zero temperatures on
Friday in a protest calling for climate justice as the World
Economic Forum (WEF) meeting wound up in Davos.
The protesters chanted "What do we want? Climate justice.
When do we want it? Now" and "Fossil fuels have got to go",
while Thunberg held up a sign saying "Keep it in the ground".
Thunberg, who was detained by police in Germany earlier this
week during a demonstration against the expansion of a coal
mine, was in Davos after a Thursday joint round-table discussion
with the head of the International Energy Agency.
The 20-year-old Swedish activist stuck to her stance against
all new oil, gas and coal developments during the fringe event,
that was not part of the official conference agenda.
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, whose agency makes
policy recommendations, said new investments in oil fields would
take years to become operational. They would be too late to
allay the energy crunch, but would contribute to the climate
crisis.
He praised Thunberg's efforts and thanked her for the invite
to speak with activists.
At Friday's protest, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, who was
also in the discussion with Birol, said leaders needed to listen
to the science and stop all investments in coal, oil and gas.
"The IEA has made it very clear we cannot have any new
fossil fuel investments if we are to live with global
temperatures below 1.5 degree Celsius," she told the crowd.
Thunberg and fellow activists have presented a "cease and
desist" notice to oil and gas executives, which protesters
brandished during the demonstration on Friday in Davos.
The oil and gas industry, which has been accused by
activists of hijacking the climate change debate in the Swiss
ski resort, has said that it needs to be part of the energy
transition as fossil fuels will continue to play a major role in
the energy mix as the world shift to a low-carbon economy.
In 2019, the then 16-year-old Thunberg took part in the main
WEF meeting, famously telling leaders that "our house is on
fire". She returned to Davos the following year.
