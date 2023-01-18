Davos 2023: Marcos says Philippines to resist 'recessionary forces'

(Adds Marcos' comments on sovereign wealth fund, food
DAVOS, Switzerland/MANILA, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
P hilippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said his country would
resist global recessionary headwinds, but warned that increasing
tensions in the South China Sea were harming trade.
Marcos was bullish about the country's economic prospects in
a speech on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual
meeting, which has been dominated by talk of an impending global
recession brought on by the cost of living and energy crises.
"My belief is that as long as the unemployment rate stays
low, we will be able to resist the recessionary forces," he
said.
He said the upskilling of his country's labour force was
powering economic growth, including remittances from overseas
workers.
But increasing tensions in the South China Sea were
affecting trade on all of the exchanges in the region, he said.
"The future of the region has to be decided by the region,
not outside powers," he said.
Earlier, Marcos said he expects the domestic economy to grow
around 7% this year, saying strong fundamentals, prudent fiscal
management and reforms in key sectors will cushion against risks
from a potential global recession.
The Southeast Asian country, which will announce its 2022
economic performance on Jan. 26, also expects last year's gross
domestic product growth to be faster than the 6.5%-7.5% target.
"Our strong macroeconomic fundamentals, fiscal discipline,
structural reforms and liberalisation of key sectors instituted
over the years have enabled us to withstand the negative shocks
caused by the pandemic and succeeding economic downturns and map
a route toward a strong recovery," Marcos was quoted as saying
in a statement his office issued on Wednesday.
Marcos was in Davos, Switzerland this week for the World
Economic Forum, accompanied by his economic team and several
Philippine business executives. There he met with potential
investors to seek support for his infrastructure development
programme.
Pent-up domestic demand following the removal of pandemic
restrictions propped up economic growth last year and will
continue supporting consumer spending this year, Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said on Jan. 10.
"Our actual projection is 6.5 (percent for 2023) but there
are signs that we might be able to surpass that," Marcos said in
Davos, where he also presented his proposed sovereign wealth
fund to potential investors.
He said they were mainly introducing the idea. "We want
people to be aware that this is in the pipeline. This is
something that we can look forward to, and that we will be able
to utilize for the continuing development in the Philippines,"
he said.
Critics have raised concerns over the transparency and
governance of the wealth fund, which has been approved by the
House of Representatives, and is pending deliberation in the
Senate.
Under the bill, state lenders Development Bank of the
Philippines and Land Bank of the Philippines would provide a
total 75 billion pesos ($1.37 billion) for initial capital,
while the central bank will contribute subsequently through
dividends.
The Philippines is also grappling with soaring prices of
onions, widely used in many local dishes, and prompting the
government to approve emergency onion imports.
Marcos said prices had already started to come down thanks
to the imports, but in the long term there was no getting around
the need to increase production.
Asked about criticism that poor planning by the government,
such as delayed decisions on imports, was to blame for the
situation, he said the government had great difficulty in
determining how much they had and also blamed illegal imports.
"We have a better handle on it now and I think we can see it
in terms of our scheduling of our buying," he said. "But the
long term solution is productivity."
