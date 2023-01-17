Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Davos 2023: No need to further raise Colombia interest rate - finance minister

01/17/2023 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 (Reuters) - There is no need to further raise Colombia's benchmark interest rate - which is at a 23-year high of 12% - despite still-elevated inflation, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Analysts have predicted that more tightening of the rate could be in store because of continued high growth in consumer prices, which finished 2022 at 13.12%, more than four times the bank's long-term target rate.

But Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who represents the government on the seven-member central bank board, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that inflation had hit its peak.

"The fact inflation continued to increase in December was problematic, we don't deny that, but I think it was the peak," Ocampo said.

Though the interest rate decision on Jan. 27 will also depend on actions taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ocampo said he saw no need for further tightening.

"Yes that is my view, the view of the government," he said.

The policymakers have also agreed not to intervene in the peso currency, which depreciated 20.9% last year, he added.

"We discussed on the central bank board and agreed there was no sense in intervening ... that decision holds," Ocampo said. "If anything, the central bank technical team is expecting further appreciation of the exchange rate. I think so far the exchange rate has come to a more reasonable level."

The exchange rate was 4,693.99 pesos to the dollar on Tuesday, after reaching record lows of around 5,000 to the dollar in late 2022.

Ocampo had said in November that the Colombian government could be open to buying Venezuelan state-owned fertilizer maker Monomeros, which is based in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

So far there is no offer for the company, Ocampo said on Tuesday, but he hopes production of fertilizers will increase overall in Colombia.

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here. (Reporting by Mark John in Davos Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.225 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.746 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 1.078 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012262 Delayed Quote.1.78%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.49% 306.495742 Real-time Quote.6.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.64197 Delayed Quote.0.52%
Latest news "Economy"
12:53pCity officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports
RE
12:48pU.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
RE
12:45pUzbekistan hit by interruptions in natural gas supply - Interfax
RE
12:41pDow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
RE
12:41pStocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen
RE
12:38pDutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
RE
12:34pSilvergate Capital reports net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter
RE
12:32pGoldman reports 69% drop in quarterly revenues
RE
12:31pBond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
RE
12:30pUkraine's top general outlines 'urgent needs' in talks with U.S. military chief
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
4Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors
5Hertz to offer 25,000 EV rentals to Uber drivers in Europe

HOT NEWS