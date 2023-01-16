Advanced search
Davos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit

01/16/2023 | 12:56pm EST
SALT hedge fund conference in NY

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm's founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was "overly bullish".

"If bitcoin could trade back to $35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year," Scaramucci told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

January's crypto rally could be sustained as 2023's "halving", when the number of new bitcoins released is cut in half, will constrain supply and drive prices higher, he said.

Bitcoin is trading at around $20,800, a 26% gain so far this year after falling by more than 64% in 2022.

SkyBridge has invested in bitcoin, ethereum, solana and altcoin algorand, and is also eyeing the structured credit market to drive 2023 returns after the firm's losses in 2022.

"Structured credit, mortgage-backed securities, credit card debt, auto loans -- that's an attractive space again," Scaramucci said. As of last September, his firm managed $2.2 billion, including $800 million in digital asset-related investments.

Scaramucci confirmed that SkyBridge hopes to buy back a 30% stake from FTX before the middle of the year, but the timeline is uncertain as the cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy process unfolds, he said.

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: )

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos; Additional reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Divya Chowdhury and Lisa Pauline Mattackal


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGORAND (ALGO/USD) 4.89% 0.2402 End-of-day quote.35.48%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.28% 19285.2 End-of-day quote.24.43%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.36% 20878.9 End-of-day quote.25.67%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.53% 0.07437 End-of-day quote.2.95%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.25% 1434.24 End-of-day quote.28.10%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.17% 1552.71 End-of-day quote.29.38%
SOLANA (SOL/BTC) -5.19% 0.001097 End-of-day quote.82.62%
SOLANA (SOL/EUR) -5.50% 21.14 End-of-day quote.126.92%
SOLANA (SOL/USD) -5.61% 22.88 End-of-day quote.129.03%
