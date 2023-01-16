Davos 2023: South Africa plans to end load-shedding in 12-18 months -finmin

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa has
a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for
any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, ITS Finance
Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.
"Eventually in the next 12-18 months we will be able to say
load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target,"
Godongwana, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.
Godongwana said so-called "stage 6" power cuts - which mean
at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans -
would no longer be needed within about five months as facilities
are revamped and measures such as demand management take effect.
However, asked whether state-owned power utility Eskom could
expect to be allocated more cash for diesel to help reduce the
level of power cuts, he said: "I don't think Eskom has a diesel
problem, I think Eskom has got a management problem."
Referring to a move last week by South Africa's energy
regulator to approve an 18.65% power price rise for the
financial year starting on April 1, he said: "I suspect it is
going to give them (Eskom) sufficient resources to be able to
deal with all of that stuff."
Godongwana insisted the rand, which earlier on Monday fell
against the dollar as investors worried about the power supply
situation, "has proven to be resilient", but he said South
Africa needed to better communicate that it was tackling the
problem.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who earlier cancelled plans to
attend the annual WEF meeting over the crisis, would refer to
those efforts in his Feb. 9 state of the nation address, said
Godongwana.
He would not elaborate on proposals for the state to take on
a share of Eskom's 400 billion rand ($23.5 billion) debt, saying
he was "sharpening his pencil" to provide the details on his
Feb. 23 budget presentation.
($1 = 17.0312 rand)
