Davos 2023: Yellen to meet China's vice premier Liu He - U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier
Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday to exchange views on economic
developments and deepen communication between the world's two
largest economies, a Treasury official said.
Yellen's first in-person meeting with Liu is part of a
pledge by both countries to work to ease tensions following
President Joe Biden's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in
Indonesia in November.
The meeting will take place a day after Liu addresses the
World Economic Forum in Davos, on the first overseas trip by a
high-level Chinese government delegation since the country
dismantled its three-year-old zero-COVID policy last month.
Liu will meet leaders from other countries and members of
the business community including CEOs from tech, consumer and
industrial companies as part of a trip meant to show China's
willingness to engage on key issues, a Chinese official familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Yellen and Liu will also discuss global challenges like the
possibility of a world recession, the corresponding risks, and
how to enhance cooperation, the official said.
Yellen will meet Liu in Zurich on the eve of her
three-country visit to Africa, where she will focus on
strengthening U.S. ties with a continent that has long been the
focus of Chinese trade and investment, and issues such as food
security.
China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, is just wrapping up
five-country tour of Africa, the 33rd consecutive year that
Africa has been the destination of the Chinese foreign
minister's first overseas tour of the calendar year.
In an interview on National Public Radio on Saturday, Yellen
acknowledged that China had played "a leading role" in lending
to and trading with African nations, but said African leaders
had made clear at a conference last month in Washington that
they were seeking more U.S. engagement.
"It's clear that they want to expand trade and investment
with many parts of the world and see the United States as a
critical partner in that growth. And that's something that's
important to us as well," Yellen said.
Chinese trade with Africa is about four times that of the
United States, and Beijing has become an important creditor by
offering cheaper loans - often with opaque terms and collateral
requirements - than Western lenders. But some African countries,
including Zambia, have soured on Chinese lending and are looking
for alternatives, economic analysts said.
Yellen's meeting with Liu is also expected to touch on the
debt issue and other significant differences between the two
nations.
Yellen has repeatedly criticized Beijing - now the world's
largest creditor - for not moving more quickly to restructure
the debt of poor countries in Africa, and often raises concerns
about forced labor used in China's Xinjiang province.
In July, when she spoke with Liu by phone, Treasury said she
also spoke "frankly" about the impact of Russia's war against
Ukraine on the global economy, and China's "unfair, non-market"
economic practices.
Yellen does not plan to attend the World Economic Forum.
Other senior U.S. officials will represents Washington there,
including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and climate
envoy John Kerry.
Yellen has met virtually three times with Liu since taking
office, and met in Bali, Indonesia with Chinese central bank
governor Yi Gang. Liu will step down this year as part of an
overhaul of China's economic leadership disclosed in September.
In December, the former Federal Reserve chair told reporters
she was also open to visiting China and looked forward to more
"intense interactions" with Chinese officials than in the first
two years of Biden's four-year term.
