DAVOS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. and British military strikes will not contain the attacks by Yemen's Houthis on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea without diplomatic efforts, Qatar's prime minister said on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar believes that defusing the conflict in Gaza will stop the escalation on other fronts, adding that the current regional situation is a "recipe for escalation everywhere". (Reporting by Andrew Mills, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Kevin Liffey)