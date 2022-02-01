Log in
Daw Systems, Inc. ScriptSure Cloud ERX Product Has Been Awarded EHR Vendor White Coat Award for Highest E-Prescribing Accuracy by the Surescripts Network

02/01/2022 | 10:31am EST
Daw Systems, Inc., a leading provider of electronic prescribing software technology, announced that it is a recipient of the 2021 Surescripts White Coat Award for Highest Accuracy. Daw Systems, Inc. core product, ScriptSure Cloud ERX v2.0, incorporates extensive functionality from Surescripts network giving medical professionals the ability to electronically send prescriptions to pharmacies. The Surescripts press release can be found here:

“We are extremely honored to receive this award for our ScriptSure Cloud ERX application. Our company mission is to deliver featured-rich electronic prescribing solutions directly to medical professionals and our technology EHR partners while executing our core competencies: improving the prescribing workflow, increasing patient safety and ensuring compliant prescriptions every time. This award is the embodiment of our team’s efforts and we are all thrilled to receive it. We are thankful to our entire staff and for the support of Surescripts account team that provided input and guidance throughout the year on the path to this award,” said Adam Forman, Chief Operating Officer of Daw Systems, Inc.

“Medical professionals feel the effects in having to rework and resend prescriptions and spend time on support cases for their technology rather than on patient care. Prescription accuracy helps with the efficiency of the entire healthcare system as it relates to prescriptions. For Daw Systems, Inc., incorporating validation and checks to avoid prescription errors and avoiding any prescription issues is among our primary objectives. The White Coat Award is a testament to our staff’s efforts on this front. Accurate prescriptions should be of paramount concern to all industry stakeholders,” said Adam Forman, COO.

About Daw Systems, Inc. (ScriptSure Cloud ERX)

Daw Systems, Inc. develops ScriptSure software enabling all provider specialties and vendor partners with E-Prescribing, medication management functions and medication history reporting. Our ScriptSure E-Prescribing application has been ranked #1 by combining First Databank clinical databases, Surescripts® network connectivity, web-based architecture and the best work flow methods. Accolades include SureScripts White Coat awards, accreditation by EHNAC for Privacy and Security and EPCS. To learn more, visit https://www.dawsystems.com.


© Business Wire 2022
