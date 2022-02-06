Dawney : Change in substantial holding - Holt

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
1,280,540
|
6.76%
|
1,380,540
|
5.74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in
|
Class and number
|
Person's votes
|
|
relevant interest
|
|
relation to change (7)
|
of securities
|
affected
|
|
changed
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
John Holt and
|
Partial
|
|
|
|
4/02/2022
|
participation in
|
$20,500
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Hilary Holt
|
|
Entitlement Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
|
Holder of
|
Registered holder
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of relevant
|
Class and number
|
Person's votes
|
|
|
relevant
|
of securities
|
registered as holder
|
interest (6)
|
of securities
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Holt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Hilary
|
|
|
Direct
|
1,380,540
|
1,380,540
|
|
|
Holt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|