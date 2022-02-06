Log in
Dawney : Change in substantial holding - Holt

02/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Dawney & Co Ltd (NSX.DWY)

ACN/ARSN

138 270 201

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

John Holt and Hilary Holt

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

4/02/2022

26/06/2019

26/06/2019

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

1,280,540

6.76%

1,380,540

5.74%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

John Holt and

Partial

4/02/2022

participation in

$20,500

100,000

100,000

Hilary Holt

Entitlement Offer

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

John Holt

and Hilary

Direct

1,380,540

1,380,540

Holt

Disclaimer

Dawney & Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
