Dawney : Change in substantial holding - Holt

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 1,280,540 6.76% 1,380,540 5.74%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected changed affected John Holt and Partial 4/02/2022 participation in $20,500 100,000 100,000 Hilary Holt Entitlement Offer

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: