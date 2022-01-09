Log in
Dawney : Net Tangible Assets as at 31 December 2021

01/09/2022 | 04:18pm EST
ACN 138 270 201

PO Box 141 Hamilton Central QLD 4007

MONTHLY REPORT

As at 31 December 2021

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS (NTA)

AMOUNT

NTA per share before tax

22.54c

NTA per share after tax

21.13c

NTA before tax

$4.373m

NTA after tax

$4.099m

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

NTA PER SHARE PERFORMANCE

1 MTH

FINANCIAL

SINCE

SINCE

YTD

INCEP P.A.¹

INCEP CUM.

2.2%

8.4%

11.1%

40.9%

Returns are before tax and net of all expenses.

  • Compound Annual Growth Rate

CURRENT HOLDINGS

COMPANY

PORTFOLIO WEIGHT

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd (BHD)

18%

Western Areas Ltd (WSA)

12%

Quantum Health Ltd (QTM)

12%

Jindalee Resources Ltd (JRL)

10%

The Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU1)

8%

AF Legal Group Ltd (AFL)

8%

High Peak Royalties Ltd (HPR)

3%

Other Securities

3%

Cash

26%

Total

100%

Weighting is approximate.

10 January 2022

KEY NSX INFORMATION

NSX Code:

DWY

Inception Date:

5 October 2018

Market Capitalisation:

$3,491,008

Share Price:

18c

Shares on Issue:

19,394,489

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

Dawney & Co's pre-tax NTA per share was up 2.2% in the month of December.

WSA - On 16 December, Western Areas entered into a scheme implementation deed with IGO for all cash of $3.36 per share. We think there may be more to play out here, and the market seems to agree, with shares trading at a premium to the scheme price.

CDD - During the month we received the distributions from Cardno and sold our shares.

KIL - We received the proceeds for all of our shares tendered into the Kiland buyback.

Mitch Dawney

Managing Director

mdd@dawneyco.com.au

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Dawney & Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:17:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022


© Publicnow 2022
