Dawney : Net Tangible Assets as at 31 December 2021

10 January 2022

KEY NSX INFORMATION

NSX Code: DWY Inception Date: 5 October 2018 Market Capitalisation: $3,491,008 Share Price: 18c Shares on Issue: 19,394,489

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

Dawney & Co's pre-tax NTA per share was up 2.2% in the month of December.

WSA - On 16 December, Western Areas entered into a scheme implementation deed with IGO for all cash of $3.36 per share. We think there may be more to play out here, and the market seems to agree, with shares trading at a premium to the scheme price.

CDD - During the month we received the distributions from Cardno and sold our shares.

KIL - We received the proceeds for all of our shares tendered into the Kiland buyback.