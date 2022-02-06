Dawney : Net Tangible Assets as at 31 January 2022

ACN 138 270 201
PO Box 141 Hamilton Central QLD 4007
MONTHLY REPORT
As at 31 January 2022
NET TANGIBLE ASSETS (NTA)
|
|
AMOUNT
|
|
|
NTA per share before tax
|
22.51c
|
|
|
NTA per share after tax
|
21.12c
|
|
|
NTA before tax
|
$4.366m
|
|
|
NTA after tax
|
$4.096m
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
NTA PER SHARE PERFORMANCE
|
1 MTH
|
FINANCIAL
|
SINCE
|
SINCE
|
YTD
|
INCEP P.A.¹
|
INCEP CUM.
|
|
-0.1%
|
8.2%
|
10.8%
|
40.7%
|
|
|
|
Returns are before tax and net of all expenses.
-
Compound Annual Growth Rate
CURRENT HOLDINGS
|
COMPANY
|
PORTFOLIO WEIGHT
|
|
|
Benjamin Hornigold Ltd (BHD)
|
18%
|
|
|
|
Jindalee Resources Ltd (JRL)
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
Western Areas Ltd (WSA)
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
AF Legal Group Ltd (AFL)
|
|
9%
|
|
|
The Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU1)
|
8%
|
|
|
|
Quantum Health Ltd (QTM)
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
Vortiv Ltd (VOR)
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
Rent.com.au Ltd (RNT)
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
High Peak Royalties Ltd (HPR)
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
Other Securities
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100%
|
|
|
Weighting is approximate.
7 February 2022
KEY NSX INFORMATION
|
NSX Code:
|
DWY
|
Inception Date:
|
5 October 2018
|
Market Capitalisation:
|
$3,781,925
|
Share Price:
|
19.5c
|
Shares on Issue:
|
19,394,489
PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY
Dawney & Co's pre-tax NTA per share was flat in the month of January.
On 11 January the Company announced a 1 for 4 non- renounceable Entitlement Offer at $0.205 per share. On 31 January 2022 the offer closed with applications for entitlement, additional and shortfall shares totaling 4,585,449, to raise $940,017 (before costs). The new shares were alloted 4 February.
|
QTM
|
-
|
There
|
was
|
some
|
buying
|
strength
|
in
|
Quantum, presumably
|
the
|
result
|
of
|
increased
|
market
|
awareness through the merger
|
with
|
Paragon
|
Care.
|
We
|
took
|
the opportunity
|
to
|
sell
|
a
|
portion
|
of
|
our
|
holding
|
(39% over our average cost).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOR - In December we agreed to sub-underwrite the Vortiv entitlement offer. In January we received our allocation (7.5m shares). We also received a 1 for 1 attaching listed option (VOROB). The options were issued on 1 February.
RNT - During the month we participated in the Rent.com.au placement.