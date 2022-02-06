Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dawney : Net Tangible Assets as at 31 January 2022

02/06/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACN 138 270 201

PO Box 141 Hamilton Central QLD 4007

MONTHLY REPORT

As at 31 January 2022

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS (NTA)

AMOUNT

NTA per share before tax

22.51c

NTA per share after tax

21.12c

NTA before tax

$4.366m

NTA after tax

$4.096m

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

NTA PER SHARE PERFORMANCE

1 MTH

FINANCIAL

SINCE

SINCE

YTD

INCEP P.A.¹

INCEP CUM.

-0.1%

8.2%

10.8%

40.7%

Returns are before tax and net of all expenses.

  • Compound Annual Growth Rate

CURRENT HOLDINGS

COMPANY

PORTFOLIO WEIGHT

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd (BHD)

18%

Jindalee Resources Ltd (JRL)

12%

Western Areas Ltd (WSA)

12%

AF Legal Group Ltd (AFL)

9%

The Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU1)

8%

Quantum Health Ltd (QTM)

6%

Vortiv Ltd (VOR)

4%

Rent.com.au Ltd (RNT)

3%

High Peak Royalties Ltd (HPR)

2%

Other Securities

6%

Cash

20%

Total

100%

Weighting is approximate.

7 February 2022

KEY NSX INFORMATION

NSX Code:

DWY

Inception Date:

5 October 2018

Market Capitalisation:

$3,781,925

Share Price:

19.5c

Shares on Issue:

19,394,489

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

Dawney & Co's pre-tax NTA per share was flat in the month of January.

On 11 January the Company announced a 1 for 4 non- renounceable Entitlement Offer at $0.205 per share. On 31 January 2022 the offer closed with applications for entitlement, additional and shortfall shares totaling 4,585,449, to raise $940,017 (before costs). The new shares were alloted 4 February.

QTM

-

There

was

some

buying

strength

in

Quantum, presumably

the

result

of

increased

market

awareness through the merger

with

Paragon

Care.

We

took

the opportunity

to

sell

a

portion

of

our

holding

(39% over our average cost).

VOR - In December we agreed to sub-underwrite the Vortiv entitlement offer. In January we received our allocation (7.5m shares). We also received a 1 for 1 attaching listed option (VOROB). The options were issued on 1 February.

RNT - During the month we participated in the Rent.com.au placement.

Mitch Dawney

Managing Director

mdd@dawneyco.com.au

Disclaimer

Dawney & Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pNEW PRODUCTS : Flame Resistant (Equivalent to UL-94 Standard V-0) Spatter Cover / KR-□C-X1807
PU
05:58pFRUGL : Share Purchase Plan
PU
05:54pSYMBIO HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : SYM) 2022 Half Year Results Date and Webinar
AQ
05:48pVENUS METALS : Henderson Lithium Project Multiple LCT Pegmatites Identified
PU
05:48pTARUGA MINERALS : Partial Drill Results For MCCP
PU
05:48pCARNABY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CNB
PU
05:48pCARNABY RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
05:47pRussian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' but diplomacy still an option -White House
RE
05:45pRussian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' but diplomacy still an option -White House
RE
05:41pCOHIBA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CHK) Horse Well Hits Further Copper and Gold Mineralisation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
2Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - A..
3Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. ..
4Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S..
5Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funera..

HOT NEWS