Dawney : Net Tangible Assets as at 31 January 2022

Returns are before tax and net of all expenses.

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

7 February 2022

KEY NSX INFORMATION

NSX Code: DWY Inception Date: 5 October 2018 Market Capitalisation: $3,781,925 Share Price: 19.5c Shares on Issue: 19,394,489

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

Dawney & Co's pre-tax NTA per share was flat in the month of January.

On 11 January the Company announced a 1 for 4 non- renounceable Entitlement Offer at $0.205 per share. On 31 January 2022 the offer closed with applications for entitlement, additional and shortfall shares totaling 4,585,449, to raise $940,017 (before costs). The new shares were alloted 4 February.

QTM - There was some buying strength in Quantum, presumably the result of increased market awareness through the merger with Paragon Care. We took the opportunity to sell a portion of our holding (39% over our average cost).

VOR - In December we agreed to sub-underwrite the Vortiv entitlement offer. In January we received our allocation (7.5m shares). We also received a 1 for 1 attaching listed option (VOROB). The options were issued on 1 February.

RNT - During the month we participated in the Rent.com.au placement.