Dawney : Updated - Additional Quotation

Application for quotation of additional securities
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
Dawney & Co Limited
ABN/ACN
138 270 201
We (the entity) give NSX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
Class of securities issued or to be issued
Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares
4,625,693
Ordinary shares
4 Do the securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Application for quotation of additional securities
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
Dates of entering securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
$0.205 per share
4,585,449 shares are being issued under a rights issue to raise funds for future investment purposes; and
40,244 shares are being issued to the lead manager as consideration for the lead managers fee.
7 February 2022
NumberClass
24,020,182Ordinary
9 Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
NumberClass nil
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
There is currently no intention to pay dividends. The Board reserves its right to declare a dividend if and when it deems appropriate.
Application for quotation of additional securities
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue
11
Is security holder approval
No
required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the securities will be offered
Class of securities to which the offer relates
Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
non-renounceable
1 for 4
Ordinary shares
18 January 2022
yes
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new issue documents
Fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole number
Nil
19
Closing date for receipt of
31 January 2022
acceptances or renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
Not applicable
21
Amount of any underwriting fee or
Nil
commission
22
Names of any brokers to the
Centec Securities Pty Ltd ACN 077 281 745
issue
23
Fee or commission payable to the
$8,250 which will be paid by the issue of new
broker to the issue
shares at the same issue price as under the
rights issue .
24 Amount of any handling fee nil payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
