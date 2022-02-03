Log in
Dawney : Updated - Additional Quotation

02/03/2022 | 12:19am EST
www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Application for Quotation of Additional Securities

File Reference: n:NRPortblProductionBGM24226753_1.DOC

Application for quotation of additional securities

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

Application for quotation of additional securities

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 11 March 2004. Revised 7 March 2016.

Name of entity

Dawney & Co Limited

ABN/ACN

138 270 201

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. Class of securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
    convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares

4,625,693

Ordinary shares

4 Do the securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?

If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
    distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Application for quotation of additional securities

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  1. Dates of entering securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
  2. Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

$0.205 per share

  1. 4,585,449 shares are being issued under a rights issue to raise funds for future investment purposes; and
  2. 40,244 shares are being issued to the lead manager as consideration for the lead managers fee.

7 February 2022

NumberClass

24,020,182Ordinary

9 Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

NumberClass nil

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

There is currently no intention to pay dividends. The Board reserves its right to declare a dividend if and when it deems appropriate.

Application for quotation of additional securities

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

No

required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the securities will be offered
  3. Class of securities to which the offer relates
  4. Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

non-renounceable

1 for 4

Ordinary shares

18 January 2022

yes

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole number

Nil

19

Closing date for receipt of

31 January 2022

acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

Not applicable

21

Amount of any underwriting fee or

Nil

commission

22

Names of any brokers to the

Centec Securities Pty Ltd ACN 077 281 745

issue

23

Fee or commission payable to the

$8,250 which will be paid by the issue of new

broker to the issue

shares at the same issue price as under the

rights issue .

24 Amount of any handling fee nil payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dawney & Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS