Dawson James Hires Veteran Analyst - James McIlree

04/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James, a full-service investment firm, announced today that James McIlree has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst. Mr. McIlree comes to Dawson James with a strong track record analyzing emerging growth, micro and mid-cap companies, in the TMT, Energy, and Industrial sectors.

"We are extremely excited Jim has accepted the position," said Bob Keyser, CEO of Dawson James. "Jim's expertise is precisely what we were looking for to further develop our equity research department."

Mr. McIlree has over 25 years of experience as a sell-side research analyst, buy-side analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Dawson James he led the research effort at Bradley Woods, was a senior research analyst at Chardan Capital Markets, and during most of the 2000's was a Managing Director and Director of Research with C. E. Unterberg, Towbin (acquired by Collins Stewart in 2007).

McIlree has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal's "Best on the Street," stock picking survey multiple times and was also recognized in the Financial Times in its annual survey of top stock pickers.

McIlree's research focus has defined and led investment themes and investor perceptions. At Dawson James, Mr. McIlree will continue to focus on emerging growth, micro and mid-cap companies in the TMT, Energy, and Industrial sectors.

McIlree holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Chicago and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Colorado. He is a CFA charter holder.


Dawson James Securities
(561) 391-5555 
101 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL, 33432

© GlobeNewswire 2021
