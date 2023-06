June 20 (Reuters) - ELECTRIC RELIABILITY COUNCIL OF TEXAS (ERCOT):

* DAY-AHEAD POWER PRICES FOR JUNE 21 IN SOME TEXAS ERCOT HUBS PROJECTED TO SPIKE AS HIGH AS $1,072.94 PER MW HOUR BETWEEN 16:00 - 17:00 CT RELATED: Texas power use to break records in heat wave, prices soar - ERCOT (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)