Day Pitney Expands Into Rhode Island

03/23/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
Merges With Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg

Day Pitney LLP announced that it will expand its East Coast presence through a merger with Rhode Island-based law firm Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg LLP, a dedicated trusts and estates boutique handling complex and sophisticated planning, probate and trust matters for high net worth individuals and families. Nine attorneys, including name partners Renée A. R. Evangelista and A. Max Kohlenberg, will join the firm’s Individual Clients department, growing its ranks to nearly 80 attorneys, once the merger is completed effective July 1, 2021.

“We are excited to join forces with Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg; they have a reputation for being long-term thinkers, creative solution builders and smart implementers,” said Day Pitney Managing Partner Thomas D. Goldberg. “Adding resources and capabilities in Rhode Island assists in further connecting our firm to all of the major markets along the East Coast.”

The combined firm will retain the Providence office and all personnel of Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg. The attorneys joining Day Pitney have experience in estate planning, estate settlement and trusteeship. Evangelista, admitted in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island, handles sophisticated estate planning and implements estate settlement techniques to save clients gift, estate and income taxes, while ensuring that their property passes according to their wishes. Kohlenberg, admitted in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, focuses on complex estate and trust planning, with particular emphasis on representing multigenerational family groups, professionals, executives and owners of closely held businesses.

“We are delighted to be merging with Day Pitney, a full-service firm that is committed to superior client service,” said Evangelista. “The ability to collaborate with Day Pitney’s attorneys in diverse practices–including tax, real estate, investment management, private funds, charitable planning and representation of family offices–will expand our ability to seamlessly deliver additional services and innovative solutions to help our clients meet their objectives in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg was founded in 2014 by former Edwards Wildman Palmer (now Locke Lord) attorneys who shared a vision to focus exclusively on private clients’ needs. In addition to Evangelista and Kohlenberg, the following attorneys will be joining Day Pitney: Emma D. Becker, Claire N. Carrabba, Joshua R. Caswell, Leigh E. Furtado, Dana T. Pickard, Joshua Simon and Pamela Veasy. These attorneys will also be joining the Individual Clients department.

Day Pitney has one of the largest trusts and estates practices on the East Coast, and the firm’s attorneys collectively have hundreds of years of experience helping clients plan for the future. The team is highly ranked in the 2020 Chambers High Net Worth Guide, a Chambers and Partners publication specifically aimed at the international private wealth market, where they were recognized for their “high touch and productivity levels.” Additionally, Day Pitney won the 2021 U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® “Law Firm of the Year,” for Trusts & Estates Law, and was selected as the “Best Law Firm – Estates and Trusts” at the Private Asset Management Awards in 2020.

About Day Pitney LLP

Day Pitney is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations, as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience helping individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.


© Business Wire 2021
