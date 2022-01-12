Log in
DaySmart Appoints Jason Kirk as Chief Technology Officer

01/12/2022 | 09:34am EST
Top SaaS Veteran Joins to Accelerate Product Growth

Today, DaySmart Software, the leading provider of vertically-focused business management software, announced the appointment of Jason Kirk as Chief Technology Officer. Jason joins the company to drive technology advancements and growth across all software solutions within the DaySmart platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005327/en/

Jason Kirk announced as Chief Technology Officer at DaySmart Software. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a leader in the financial technology space, Jason brings more than 20 years of experience in product development and strategy for high-growth companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer for REPAY, a publicly-traded payment processing company, where he focused on scaling the product and technology organization to support a rapidly growing market. His leadership and innovation to create a customer-centric solution played a pivotal role in REPAY’s growth and transition to a publicly-traded company in 2019. This experience, paired with successfully executing multiple M&A integrations throughout his tenure, aligns with the goal to bolster and expand DaySmart’s platform in 2022 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join the DaySmart team,” said Patrick Shanahan, CEO of DaySmart. “Our business has grown rapidly, and we are excited to continue that momentum with our product enhancements. Jason’s experience will be instrumental to the next phase of our development, and his contributions will be pivotal in the evolution of our platform.”

As the newly appointed CTO, Jason will push forward technology operations, product engineering, and information systems at DaySmart to drive expansive growth through the platform.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity and the path ahead to further develop customer-centric products with the talented team at DaySmart,” said Jason. “The potential to continue to expand DaySmart’s comprehensive solution during this innovative phase of growth at our company is exciting.”

About DaySmart Software

DaySmart Software is committed to providing SMB and enterprise clients tailored business management solutions to help them run and grow their businesses. Since 1999, DaySmart has offered vertically-focused cloud-based applications and payment processing solutions to businesses of all sizes, spanning across the recreation, pet, salon, spa, and body art industries. The company’s comprehensive platform empowers customers to manage, connect, and grow their client base within a single solution.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart has been recognized for 11 consecutive years on the INC 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. In 2021 DaySmart expanded its platform through the acquisitions of AppointmentPlus, Vetter Software, and Dash. For more information about the company and its suite of solutions, visit www.DaySmart.com.


© Business Wire 2022
