DaySmart Appoints Patrick Shanahan Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth

02/25/2021 | 09:35am EST
Payments and Software Industry Veteran Focused on Customer Growth

DaySmart Software, the leading provider of business management software empowering small business growth, has appointed Patrick Shanahan as its chief executive officer (CEO). He steps into the role following more than a year as a member of DaySmart’s board of managers.

Since joining CardConnect in 2008, Shanahan’s career has focused on helping small business customers utilize integrated payments to improve their businesses. That focus helped CardConnect, where Shanahan served as chief operating officer (COO), grow to more than 67,000 customers before being acquired by Fiserv (formerly First Data) in July 2017 for $750 million. In his role as COO, Shanahan managed many of CardConnect’s key partner relationships – including DaySmart Software. Shanahan joined DaySmart’s board of managers in 2019 after the recapitalization by LLR Partners and Parthenon Capital and has since advised DaySmart on its growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to announce Pat’s appointment as CEO of DaySmart,” said Brian Golson, Co-CEO and managing partner at Parthenon Capital. “DaySmart will benefit from Pat’s deep experience building exceptional products and customer experiences.”

“Pat has been a core member of the DaySmart team since the day we invested,” added Mitchell Hollin, partner at LLR Partners, “Pat is a seasoned leader and we are confident he will help position the company to grow, innovate and thrive.”

Shanahan joins DaySmart as CEO amid significant growth, helping the company usher in two strategic acquisitions, AppointmentPlus and Vetter Software, in the last two months. In his role, Shanahan directs the company’s M&A strategy as it aims to expand its share of the business management software market.

“I’m excited to join a great leadership team at DaySmart and help grow the business while continuing to improve the value we deliver to our small business customers, who all need modern solutions to help them operate more efficiently and profitably,” said Shanahan. “In addition to building on DaySmart’s payments strategy, there are excellent growth opportunities in a number of markets, and I will work with the leadership team to be aggressive on the acquisition front to deliver solutions that meet the needs of more businesses worldwide.”

About DaySmart Software

DaySmart Software provides industry-specific business management tools designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to operate and grow their businesses. Since 1999, DaySmart has been offering desktop software, payment processing solutions and cloud-based applications to businesses across various industries. DaySmart’s reach has been extended in recent months with solutions like AppointmentPlus, Vetter Software and OpenDock.

Privately held, DaySmart is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with offices throughout the U.S., and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years. For more information about the company and its suite of solutions, visit www.DaySmart.com.


© Business Wire 2021
