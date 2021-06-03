Daymond John and iD Tech Partner to Launch a Unique Student-First Entrepreneurship Course

The new course will give students the foundation to start their own business and pitch to “investors”

iD Tech, the world leader in youth STEM education, and Daymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and CEO of The Shark Group, today announced a partnership to launch a new course designed to teach students, ages 10-17, the skills needed to become successful entrepreneurs. iD Tech will offer the course through Virtual Tech Camps June 14-August 27, 2021.

The new courses, centered on entrepreneurship and startups, provide students with two hours of live, instructor-led engagement and two hours of self-paced homework daily. The five day course will give students the opportunity to turn their hobbies and passions into brands, products, or services. iD Tech and Daymond John collaborated on developing a curriculum that will take students from concept to launch with each day focused on a new subject as they begin their entrepreneurial adventure.

Modules include case studies, creating brand and community, crafting a marketing strategy and brand image, developing a product and business model, and perfecting a pitch. Over the course of the week, students will go from a dream to delivering a business pitch to their parents for potential funding.

“I am so excited to be working with iD Tech,” said Daymond John. “They are true leaders in youth STEM education, and I’ve seen firsthand the profound difference they are making in kids’ lives through their social impact programs. As a parent and lifelong business owner myself, I believe in the importance of teaching entrepreneurship and business to kids from a young age. I can’t wait for you and your kids to experience the new courses we’ve created!”

Students will learn from Daymond John’s experience launching and investing in companies. His expertise and passion in entrepreneurship and financial literacy will give students the foundational knowledge needed to succeed in their own business ventures. As part of the partnership, Daymond John will be sponsoring 100 underrepresented students from his hometown of New York to attend the course.

“Over the last year we’ve seen innovation spurring from unlikely sources, as adults turned to creating their own jobs during the pandemic. We’ve also seen the same in kids,” said Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech. “Through this new course with Daymond John, we are preparing kids to think like entrepreneurs while continuing their STEM education. Through the experience, we hope to inspire our students to think big and blend innovation, tech skills, and interest discovery to bring their ideas to life.”

For over twenty years, iD Tech has operated cutting-edge programs in coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics and game design. Today it is not enough to know how to code or design video games. Entrepreneurial and business skills like financial literacy and risk assessment are imperative for students as they think about starting and growing their own business.

Many entrepreneurs today have pointed to starting young as a key to success. 93% of the most successful entrepreneurs point to their childhood as the start of their entrepreneurial pursuits. Silicon Valley is largely made up of business leaders who began their careers as coders and developers and this new course with Daymond John will give the next generation of students a leg up as they begin to think about their projects through an entrepreneurial lens.

In addition to launching the new Virtual Tech Camps, iD Tech announced two free hour-long online classes for parents and kids. The first, featuring Daymond John, is The Future of Money: How to Raise a CEO and will provide parents insights on fostering their child’s entrepreneur spirit. The class will broadcast live on Tuesday, June 15th at 8:00pm ET. The second, From 0 to 56M: How to Build a YouTube Channel, will feature the hit group Dude Perfect with insights on growing a following as a creator, taking place on Monday, June 14th at 5:30pm ET. Parents can RSVP for each here.

iD Tech is the world leader in youth STEM education and believes that all students deserve quality tech education. The family company was founded by a mother-daughter duo over 20 years ago in Silicon Valley and operates year-round online programs, in addition to summer camps at more than 150 top universities worldwide. Course topics include coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, and game design. iD Tech is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and is committed to gender diversity. Since its inception, iD Tech has donated more than $6 million in life-changing educational experiences to underrepresented communities. For more information, visit www.iDTech.com.

