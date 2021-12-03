DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, Bolsters Its Ranks by Adding New Attorneys, Gaining Depth to Practice Areas and Expanding Purview Into New Industry

PARAMUS, New Jersey, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, is pleased to announce it has bolstered its law practice with the addition of thirteen new legal professionals, effective on December 1, 2021. This expansion provides the firm with additional expertise in existing practice areas such as complex litigation, labor and employment, land use, real estate, and banking as well as extends the firm's purview to a new practice area, namely, personal injury law. With more than 100 attorneys and staff, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, will continue to exponentially grow its footprint across New Jersey, with offices in Paramus and Parsippany.



Co-Managing Partner Michael R. DeCotiis remarked on the milestone, “This expansion combines a wide variety of skills and expertise across multiple practice groups that enables DeCotiis to continue to provide sophisticated and comprehensive solutions to our clients in both the public and private sectors. I am incredibly proud to uphold the legacy and continued growth of the firm.”

DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP’s, current expansion involves the addition of nearly all of the preexisting attorneys from Kaufman, Semeraro & Leibman, LLP, including two of the principals, Paul C. Kaufman, Esq. and Mark J. Semeraro, Esq. “As attorneys practicing in New Jersey for over 70 combined years, we are eager to join DeCotiis to expand the resources available to our clients. Our experience with that of DeCotiis means the continued growth of our practice areas and depth of expertise,” Kaufman and Semeraro shared.

Named Equity Partner Vincent Giblin acknowledged, “The addition of Paul and Mark along with the seven attorneys joining the firm will contribute to DeCotiis’ long list of accomplished attorneys barred across the United States, fortifying our national presence and delivering more than exceptional solutions to complex legal problems for our clients.”

“I am honored to be a third-generation DeCotiis at DeCotiis, Fitzpatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP,” stated Joseph M. DeCotiis III. “The legacy of our firm is that of excellence and commitment to high-quality representation. I look forward to learning from and working alongside this new group of legal professionals.”

In addition to Mark Semeraro and Paul Kaufman, the seven other new attorneys joining DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, are Deena B. Rosendahl, Justin D. Santagata, Scott Fahrney, Jaime R. Placek, Gregory K. Asadurian, Danielle M. Federico, and Avi Meger.

Founded in 1986, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, has become a leader in New Jersey government, legal and business communities. As demonstrated with this expansion, the firm has continued its growth, expanding its scope of work and bringing on top legal talent. Continuing with the firm’s tradition of upholding professional identity and excellence, the incoming attorneys will join a large group of attorneys within the firm who have earned Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ and who have earned AV Preeminent® Ratings, the highest peer rating standard.

DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, will add a second location at 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 385, Parsippany, NJ, 07054 in Morris County. For more information about DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, visit www.decotiislaw.com or call 201-928-1100.

About DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP

As a law firm that boasts more than 100 attorneys and staff, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, has a deep well of knowledge from which to draw. The firm’s legal teams work across disciplines to achieve the best results possible in both public and private sectors. DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP's deep connections to the highest levels of state and local government allow their attorneys to efficiently resolve issues for a broad range of organizations. These existing relationships with government and regulatory agencies inform everything the firm does. A partial list of its practice areas include real estate, labor law, public procurement, litigation, cannabis, environmental law, public finance, tax, municipal law, government and regulatory affairs, healthcare law, corporate law, banking and bankruptcy. For more information, visit www.decotiislaw.com.

