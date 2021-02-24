Log in
DeFi Gets Demystified For Wall Street Investors

02/24/2021 | 10:10am EST
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) is surging, as volume on decentralized exchanges surged from just $39.5 million in January 2019, to $45.2 billion in January 2021. With the implications of DeFi extending far beyond simply token prices, Wall Street is racing to grasp the mechanics of DeFi. To meet investors' educational needs on the concepts, structure, and investment opportunities in DeFi, Sarson Funds announced today the publication of its most recent white paper, DeFi Demystified: The Investor Guide to Decentralized Finance.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Decentralized finance (DeFi) investor interest has surged over the past year.
  • Sarson Funds releases DeFi Demystified to educate Wall Street investors on DeFi.
  • The report covers DeFi both investment strategies as well as risk management methods.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/75348_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75348


© Newsfilecorp 2021
