DeFi Sector Continues to Expand as Liquid Meta Debuts on the NEO Exchange

12/22/2021 | 08:02am EST
Liquidity mining company seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi

NEO is pleased to announce that Liquid Meta (the “Company’), a decentralized finance (“DeFi”) infrastructure and technology company, is now listed on the NEO Exchange. Liquid Meta is available for trading under the symbol NEO:LIQD.

With a goal to become one of the leading providers of liquidity across the global DeFi space, Liquid Meta focuses on providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges and protocols through a process called liquidity mining and yield farming. The Company also develops technology to automate and accelerate access to DeFi transactions and trade.

“Today marks an exciting and important milestone for Liquid Meta,” commented Jonathan Weisblatt, President and CEO of Liquid Meta. “As we work to scale DeFi as an open access and global infrastructure opportunity, we look forward to providing investors access to this burgeoning sector of the Web 3.0 movement. Liquid Meta is proud to be the first publicly traded, pure play technology company focused on a Liquidity Mining Operation. The exponential growth taking place across the entire DeFi ecosystem continues to create an exciting opportunity for Liquid Meta to become a critical player in this new and evolving industry.”

He continued: “Listing on the NEO Exchange was an easy decision with our shared values of a fairer market and a focus on technology and innovation. The team has been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

Investors can trade shares of NEO:LIQD through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

“The decentralized finance space has really taken off over the past few years as the world becomes increasingly aware of the significant benefits it provides over the traditional financial system,” said Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Innovators in the DeFi space – like Liquid Meta – need a Tier 1 exchange that shares their drive for continued innovation while supporting their rapid growth. NEO is honoured to be the exchange of choice for Liquid Meta and we are committed to providing enhanced liquidity, exposure, and visibility as they embark on a promising capital markets journey.”

The NEO Exchange is home to almost 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About the NEO Exchange

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

Connect with Liquid Meta: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS