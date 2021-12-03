DeFine Joins Forces with the Dvision Network to Expand into Its Metaverse

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - DeFine has joined forces with The Dvision Network to expand into its Metaverse. Both parties are working towards larger adoption of NFTs and share a common interest in exploring add-on features on NFTs, such as DeFi and Digital Identity. All the NFTs supported on Dvision Marketplace will be tradeable in the secondary market of the DeFine.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/106641_9395405cf4344b84_001full.jpg

Explore the Dvision World

This partnership gives the DeFine community access to the newly launched Dvision World. The Dvision team will support secondary market trading on DeFine so that platform users will be able to trade Dvision NFT assets directly on DeFine. Dvision has a multifaceted NFT economy that powers their metaverse, where they provide users an opportunity to purchase LAND NFTs, Avatars, Equipment and many other NFT designs, that are going to be fully tradable in the secondary marketplace of the DeFine.

In the future, The DeFine team will be allocated with the LAND as a part of the strategic partnership. This LAND will be actively utilized by the DeFine Team in the Dvision World by building a virtual gallery to display NFTs and organize joint gaming events & conferences on its metaverse. We encourage our users to enter the Dvision World, create their avatars and participate in various events.

Expand DeFine Social Profile System

In the near future, DeFine will bring its social profile system to the Dvision World. Active Dvision community members will be able to claim badges on the DeFine platform and enjoy benefits such as badge staking, more details to be announced later.

This badge system is the first stepping stone that the DeFine team launched to the DeFine Social Profile System, in which eligible users will receive unique NFT-based badges that correlate directly with their contribution among the community.

"It is a truly important milestone for the Dvision Network to secure robust and active secondary marketplaces within the BSC ecosystem and beyond it. DeFine has proven to be one of the fast progressing NFT marketplaces with one of the most convenient UIs in the sphere and multichain support, which aligns with the vision of the Dvision Network," - Brian (The Head of Business Development)

"Cooperating with Division Network, DeFine will initiate a new ecosystem and create value in metaverse such as LAND. We truly believe in the power of decentralization and communities, and through Dvision Network, we were able to get a glimpse of the future. We are thrilled to see what lies ahead for this partnership."

About Dvision

The Dvision Network is an ultimate blockchain-based NFT metaverse platform. The Dvision Network establishes a cutting-edge metaverse ecosystem, by utilizing its own VR technology, that helps lower the entry barriers for all types of users across the globe. Therefore, it allows designers, enterprises and general users to dive into the most advanced metaverse experience. Learn more about Dvision: https://dvision.gitbook.io/dvision-network-english/

About DeFine

DeFine is the NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

Official Website | Twitter | Discord | Medium | Instagram | Telegram | Telegram KR | Contact Email

DeFine

Bella Wang

contact@de-fine.art

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106641