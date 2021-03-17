DeLauro Applauds the Confirmation of Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative

WASHINGTON - House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) issued the following statement after the United States Senate confirmed Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative:

'Katherine Tai's confirmation vote in the Senate today of 98-0 demonstrates the breadth and depth of her abilities to lead the Biden Administration's trade agenda. Katherine is a friend and a trusted advisor to me and countless members of Congress, and Ambassador Tai will be a critical ally in ensuring our trade agreements protect workers, the environment, and the creation of American jobs. Her confirmation today sends a strong sign that the trade policies of the past are just that - a thing of the past. Katherine is a champion of supporting working men and women across the country and will be a fierce ally in developing the kind of forward-looking trade policies that the United States needs.

'As a member of Speaker Pelosi's USMCA Trade Working Group, Katherine Tai and I worked hand in hand to re-negotiate the new NAFTA alongside my colleagues. I traveled with Katherine and my colleagues to Mexico in July 2019 to meet with Mexican President López Obrador to discuss the importance of raising labor standards in a new agreement that would support and protect worker's rights. We met with workers in San Luis Potosi to hear about workplace conditions and the challenges to democratically unionizing in Mexico.

'Katherine has been on the front lines of the most critical trade fights we have faced in recent years. Through all the battles we have fought, I have witnessed firsthand Katherine's strength, integrity, and commitment to creating better lives for working families. Ambassador Tai will bring that same strength, commitment, and knowledge at the helm of USTR, and I look forward to working closely with her in the coming months.'