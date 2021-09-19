Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DeSHAZO : Acquires Proto Machine Works

09/19/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DeSHAZO (www.deshazo.com) announced today that it had acquired Proto Machine Works, LLC (www.protomachineworks.com) located in Huntsville, AL. Proto Machine Works designs and manufactures custom industrial equipment to help customers solve their most complex production challenges. “DeSHAZO has had a close working relationship with Proto Machine Works over the past several years, and the capabilities of the company will fit in perfectly with DeSHAZO Automation’s industrial solutions and robotics operations. Manufacturers, distributors and related companies across the country continue to demand highly engineered and automated machinery to improve the efficiency and safety of their operations, and Proto Machine Works will help expand DeSHAZO’s industry leading custom equipment options,” said Guy K. Mitchell III, President and Chief Executive Officer of DeSHAZO. “Proto Machine Works brings an experienced and talented leadership group, and a highly skilled team of engineers and machine builders that will enable us to provide an expanded array of custom designed products and services to our industrial customer base.”

DeSHAZO is a leading original equipment manufacturer of industrial automation equipment and overhead cranes in the United States with over 20,000 industrial solutions in service in North America, South America and the Middle East. It also provides aftermarket services including parts, inspections, maintenance, repairs, and modernizations for overhead cranes and related material handling equipment.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pLINK MOBILITY : Termination of non-binding term sheet to acquire Soprano Design
AQ
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche -2-
DJ
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DJ
12:42pDRAX : Construction starts on Drax's second biomass pellet plant in Arkansas
PU
12:32pREPLACE - SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
12:30pUK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
12:30pUK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
12:29pMODERNA : Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says
RE
12:28pSenior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill
RE
12:27pAD PORTS GROUP : and Aqaba Development Corporation Sign Agreement for Tourism and Maritime Enhancement Projects in Aqaba - Jordan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
2Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more banker..
3Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
4China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs -..
5European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean

HOT NEWS